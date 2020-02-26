The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce announced this year's CulpeperFest schedule Wednesday afternoon. The chamber's full press release:
The area’s largest business expo is scheduled for June 12, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center. This year’s signature sponsor - Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center is excited to connect more than 125 local businesses with the community.
New features this year will be a full, live-band and a VIP reception area with exclusive indoor air-conditioned seating and amenities such as a photo booth, free soda and more!
The VIP experience will include a buffet from Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ featuring pulled chicken, pulled pork and brisket with three sides and a roll.
Last year’s popular addition of a Beer and Wine Garden returns with libations from local member wineries and breweries including Beer Hound Brewery, Far Gohn Brewery, Old Trade Brewery Mountain Run Winery and Narmada Winery. VIP ticket holders will also get a limited edition CulpeperFest beer mug!
General admission gets you access to more than 125 vendors, food vendors, live entertainment, free health screenings, demonstrations, products for sale, giveaways, family fun and the beer and wine garden.
This year, general admission tickets for CulpeperFest will cost $5 for the public while the VIP admission is $25. Both tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, through the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Staff or on site. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to a local Culpeper County charity.
The CulpeperFest committee is excited to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of CulpeperFest and we hope the added value of this year’s event helps draw the public out to continue to support our local businesses.
This event truly embodies what the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce sets out to accomplish each year; the positive economic impact to our community as we keep our dollars local. CulpeperFest gives citizens the opportunity to learn more about what businesses offer right here in our own community.
“CulpeperFest is always one of my favorite events of the year and I always hear from the public about how they love connecting with the community they live in during the event,” Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Say said. “This year’s event is shaping up to be a celebration of 40 years of connecting residents and businesses and we hope that the public is excited for the activities we have planned for them!”
For more information go to culpeperfest.com or follow the event at faceook.com/CulpeperChamber.
