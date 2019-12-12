Families struggling with finding housing will be getting a boost after the holiday season.
On Friday, Culpeper Housing and Shelter Services (CHASS) celebrated the new project at the Ann Wingfield apartments that will is renovating the existing structure and adding 12 new apartments. Work is expected to be completed in early 2021.
Cheryl Carter, Executive Director of CHASS, and board president Tony Hooper, talked about the new project at a meeting Dec. 6. CHASS, which runs a 15-bed homeless shelter in Culpeper - mainly for women and children - hope to use the new apartments to help find homes for their clients.
“Our whole goal with the shelter is to get them housed within 30 days or less,” Carter said. “This past year we’ve helped 87 adults and children with shelter.”
Donald Hartwood, architect of the project, was involved with the second renovation in 2003. He talked a little about the history of the building, explaining that it was named after Ann Wingfield who was the founder of the school system in Culpeper in 1872. The building was originally completed in 1929 and had the nickname the columns. It began as a high school before being converted to an elementary school in the 1940s.
In 1985 it was converted to apartments and then in 2003 it was renovated again using historic tax credits.
The current renovation took the number of units in the current building down to 32 with 22 two-bedroom units, 9 three-bedroom units and one one bedroom unit.
“We did a complete renovation, all new light fixtures, it has a brand new even more efficient heating and cooling system,” Hartwood said. “It will be like walking into a brand new building.”
Eight families were moved out during the first stage of the renovation but they are expected to be back in place after the first of the year.
Hartwood said that using historic tax credits again, they were asked to restore all original wood floors in second and third floor units.
“It will give something back to the character of these affordable housing units,” Hartwood said.
The new building will feature nine one bedroom units and three two bedroom units.
The PATH Foundation gave $300,000 for pre construction costs. They also received a $65,000 loan from the Virginia Housing Development Authority.
“Without it we wouldn’t have been (able to) do this project,” Hooper said. “To get these tax credits there’s so much work that goes into to apply for it.”
Jeff Myer with the Virginia Housing Development Authority laid out options for the use of their historic tax credits and Hooper said they discussed at length what they should do.
“The options we chose to pursue were not only to renovate the existing (structure) but also build 12 new units on the site,” Hooper said.
“Our whole goal is to get people rehoused and help them from becoming homeless,” Carter said. “There’s such a need.”
Upon completion (anticipated in early 2021), there will be 44 affordable units comprised of 10 one bedroom units, 25 two-bedroom units and 9 three-bedroom units. The additional units will serve residents who have incomes of 40 to 50 percent of the HUD medium income limits for Culpeper County.
