Deceased Virginia State Police K-9 Vader was bestowed a recognition not many receive: A beer was created and named in his honor.
The Beer Hound Brewery recently unveiled the Vader Belgian-style beer, a fitting match as he was a Belgian Malinois. Vader’s handler, Austin Albright, a former Virginia State Police officer who now works for the Texas Highway patrol, traveled to Culpeper to honor his fallen partner and catch up with former co-workers.
Vader graduated from the K-9 academy in December 2017, and it was just seven months into the job when the two-year-old was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Albright recalled the day his partner died. On Aug. 1, 2018, he explained a driver on Interstate 95 gave “criminal indicators that he was up to no good.” Tags on the vehicle came back as stolen and it turned out the driver was wanted for murder in Connecticut, where Albright said the perpetrator was supposedly traveling to kill his two young children who would testify against him.
When Albright approached the vehicle after making a traffic stop, he said the driver “was actually waiting to shoot me.” Albright pulled his weapon and instructed the driver to exit the vehicle, at which point the vehicle took off and a high-speed pursuit ensued.
During the chase, the driver shot through his back window and a bullet entered Albright’s windshield and struck Vader in the backseat.
Albright forced the driver to crash, and the driver was shot and killed after opening fire upon officers. Police then took the driver’s girlfriend into custody and Albright explained “it wasn’t until after all of that was said and done when I realized that Vader had been shot and he was already dead.”
Albright said it was “awesome” for Beer Hound Brewery to name a beer after Vader, especially during a time when he said some individuals believe that “all police are bad.” During these times, he said it is almost a gamble to openly support law enforcement and “they could either bring in a lot of business...or they could completely destroy their business” so it is “amazing” and “really cool.”
“It’s good to have good people still in the world. It’s good to have people that still support law enforcement and back the blue,” he said.
Albright recalled his partner as being very energetic and friendly, noting that “everybody loved Vader and Vader loved everybody.” And everybody seemed to love the Vader beer, which was flowing from the taps the day it was unveiled.
Although Beer Hound Brewery has a rotating selection of brews, his presence will remain strong when the batch runs dry as his portrait will remain a permanent fixture on the establishment’s walls.
Along with other fundraising efforts throughout the day, the brewery also sold commemorative coins depicting Vader and local realtor Dianna Banks matched the first $500 in coin sales. These donations were donated to help purchase ballistic vests for K-9s.
Donations to the cause can still be made at the GoFundMe link gf.me/u/zpurq3, where $2,420 had been raised as of early May.
