Choose Culpeper Farms helps promote farms throughout county

Kicking off 2023, the Culpeper County Department of Economic Development launched a new agricultural brand, Choose Culpeper Farms.
“Choose Culpeper Farms seeks to highlight Culpeper Farms and agricultural operations, products and events and provide education on making agriculture and fresh, local products part of Culpeper family’s everyday lives,” said Business Development Coordinator Winona Pritts.
The recently launched website provides consumers with information on purchasing farm-to-table products from farmers throughout the county. Visitors can now get up close and personal by learning about Culpeper farms open-to-the-public and information on events hosted by farms. Residents can also find information on several Culpeper community organizations, many of which provide learning experiences for youth, technical advice for farmers, hands-on instruction, experimental learning opportunities and more.
Tailored for the farming population, a ‘For Farms’ section provides farmers with a job bulletin board as well as a place to sell wholesale farm products. The site also shares information on the Farm Bureau and Culpeper’s CFC Farm & Home Center.
“We’re extremely excited about the positive response we’ve received since launching Choose Culpeper Farms,” said Pritts, who organizes the Culpeper Farm Tour and spearheads Choose Culpeper Farms. “During the development of the website, we met with a number of farms and community groups to understand their needs and look forward to growing our relationships with the farming community.”
Residents can learn more by visiting ChooseCulpeperFarms.com and through the new Choose Culpeper Farms Facebook page. Farms interested in being promoted through the program can contact Pritts at wpritts@culpepercounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.