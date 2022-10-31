The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is gearing up for the 2022 season and has applications for recipients ready to be picked up and mailed in.
Applications can be picked up at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. All applications need to be turned in by Nov. 11 to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Applications must be postmarked Nov. 11 or before. Applications postmarked after that will move to a waiting list.
Canned food boxes will also be placed in businesses and schools throughout the month of November and early December. All the food collected is given to Culpeper families.
Monetary donations are being accepted to to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program by sending a check to P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701. Donations enable the purchase of ham or turkey for each family.
Businesses, churches and individuals can also help by adopting families. Adopting a family enables families on the waiting lists to be served.
If interested in adopting a family, please call Sue Jenkins at 540-825-7768.
