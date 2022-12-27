Christmas tree disposal in Culpeper

To reduce volume in the Culpeper County waste stream, discarded Christmas trees will not be picked up with the normal trash after the end of the 2022 Christmas season.
Instead, Town of Culpeper Public Works personnel will pick up discarded Christmas trees on the following days: January 4 and 11.
Trees put out on regular trash days will be left at curbside for pickup on the aforementioned days. Apartment complexes and housing developments normally served only by a dumpster or trash pickup contractor will also be able to participate in this recycling effort.
Residents and businesses in the Town of Culpeper are requested to place their trees at curbside or next to the dumpsters on the above days.
The trees will be removed and mulched, thereby reducing the Town’s contribution to the county waste stream.
