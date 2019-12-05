Trees are being bought and decorated. Stores are being adorned and stocked for the holiday rush. People are shopping and buying gifts. Cookies are being baked and parties are happening. Lights are being attached to homes and cards are sent. Carols are now heard on the radio and Santa Claus is starting to make an appearance. By these statements, you could easily surmise that it’s Christmas. But not quite yet.
There is a season that comes before the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, and this season is called Advent. This term is derived from the Latin word “adventus,” which means “coming.” For Christians, advent is a time of preparing, waiting, getting ready, looking forward to and anticipating. It has a two-pronged meaning, as believers in Jesus look forward to his birth and his second coming to the earth. Advent lasts around four weeks, and at the weekly worship services, a candle on an Advent Wreath is lit in preparation for Christ’s coming into the world.
A couple of Scriptures which highlight this season can be found in Isaiah 40:3 which says, “A voice cries: ‘In the wilderness prepare the way of the Lord; make straight in the desert a highway for our God.’” This is prophecy foretelling the coming of John the Baptist, whose role was to prepare the world for Jesus and his ministry. In Luke 1:30-31, were also told that the Angel Gabriel has come to the Virgin Mary to let her know that God has chosen her to be the mother of the Lord. It is written, “And the angel said to her, ‘Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call him Jesus.” Advent is truly a time of looking ahead to the coming of Christ. And preparation is the key.
As I am writing this column, my mind is consumed with my mom’s medical condition. She is lying in a hospital bed, waiting for a cardiac catherization to see if there are any blockages in her heart. Early in the morning I had the opportunity to speak with her by phone. After she voiced her worry and concern, we prepared for her test by praying to Jesus. Praying to Jesus to calm her soul. Praying to Jesus for the medical personnel who will work with her. And praying to Jesus for her healing.
Each day, through a free, gift of faith, we have that opportunity to welcome Jesus into our hearts and lives. But I’m not going to kid myself. I’m sure some of you don’t have a positive image of Christ. Maybe you see him as judgmental, unforgiving, rule oriented and un-flexible. Maybe you have been hurt by a church which practiced legalism, condemnation, and used the Word of God as a club of fear. If so, then I am so very sorry for this, but this is not the Jesus I know.
The Jesus I know is loving, forgiving, mercy filled, and saving. Yes, he does want us to live according to his Word and turn away from sin. Simply, Christ is personally inviting the world to believe in him, open their hearts to him, so we will have that guarantee and promise of everlasting life in his name. Hope is real when Jesus becomes real to us.
A couple of weeks ago it became official. I’m going to be a grandfather for the first time. Outside of the excitement and unknown of this child being born in the middle of May, I realize that life will never be the same again. Things will change as this new creation of God inhabits our lives. I greatly anticipate the birth. And this is what advent is all about.
We eagerly await the birth of Christ and his eventual second coming. And the way this is accomplished, through a free, gift of faith, is to have our hearts open and receptive to the living Jesus. Waiting, watching, preparing and getting ready is the task which we are being called to at this moment. It’s not Christmas yet. But it’s coming.
