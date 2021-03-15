The Culpeper County circuit court clerk candidates forum scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 15 has been cancelled due to unrevealed and what the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce called "unforeseen circumstances."
The forum was going to be hosted by the chamber of commerce and feature clerk candidates Marshall Keene and Carson Beard.
Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Say on March 15 sent an emailed notification of the cancellation, saying "Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the Clerk of the Court’s candidate’s forum scheduled for this evening has been canceled."
"It will not be rescheduled. We apologize as we looked forward to educating the community and remind the public that there is a special election for Culpeper County Clerk of the Court March 30," Say wrote. "To learn more about the candidates for Clerk of the Court, visit their websites at www.carsonbeard.com and www.keeneforclerk.com."
Beard told the Culpeper Times that he does not know why the forum was cancelled but that he "was greatly looking forward to it." He added that he was "very disappointed" that the community could not hear from the two candidates in the forum.
"I'm trying as best as I can, through my Facebook page and my website, to get what I do out there and what the clerk's office does," he said. "But I think it is a loss for the community to not hear both sides from the two candidates running for office. You look at every other office, and they often hear from the candidates in a forum of some type."
Beard added that the clerk's office is "very important to the community" and it is disappointing citizens "couldn't get to hear us answer questions and make an informed decision."
Beard added that he would happily participate in a rescheduled forum.
Keene did not reply to a phone message seeking comment. The story will be updated if he responds.
