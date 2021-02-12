Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Both elected officials and citizens were nearly evenly split in their opinions regarding whether Lake Pelham should get a new name.

The Culpeper Town Council decided to change the name of Lake Pelham by a 5-4.

The council's decision came after hearing residents voice a variety of opinions regarding the lake named after Confederate Maj. John Pelham. Of the 20-plus speakers during a public comment period, opinions were about evenly divided regarding the lake's name. A few citizens voiced ambiguous opinions and did not clearly state whether they believed the name should be changed, or suggested it be left up to a referendum.

Charles Jameson noted that he appreciates people having pride in their heritage and ancestors, but said that perspectives can be adjusted without losing sight of the past. Having Confederate bloodlines himself, Jameson said he can honor his ancestor but not their dedication to preserving slavery.

“Times have changed and people have changed,” he said.

Uzziah Harris, Culpeper NAACP’s president, said honoring a Confederacy that fought to preserve slavery is historically, spiritually and fundamentally wrong. Confederate symbols and names, he added, are “antithetical to America” and those sins should not be celebrated or put on display.

“You can’t expect us to walk in truth when you are committed to lies,” he said.

Stephen Sorrentino, who has a house on the lake, said no one ever heard of John Pelham before the issue was raised. Noting the division amongst Americans, he said changing the name will further divide citizens.

“It’s just a name, it’s just water, it’s just water,” he said.

Raymond Bender asked: “Where do we stop if we keep changing names?” He pondered if Washington DC may someday have to be renamed. He added that Nazis, Ancient Egyptians and ISIS also attempted to erase a past with which they disagreed. Instead of obliterating history, he said the past should be taught and people should learn from it.

“History is history. It is something that has happened and cannot be changed,” he said.

Al Esh, owner of the Ole Country Store near Lake Pelham, pondered whether sending the matter to a referendum would allow citizens to share their thoughts. While he has no issue changing the name, he suggested that it not be renamed after another person.

Kimberly Bonner also suggested that the town educate citizens about the issues and let the people decide.

Mike McCleary said a referendum would be “kicking the can down the road” while the town needs to “kick racism to the curb.”