Clancey drops out of mayor’s race

Culpeper Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancey has announced she’s withdrawing from the November race for mayor.
Instead, she is throwing her support behind Frank Reaves Jr.
“I decided to run for mayor because I knew that I would be a good one,” Clancey said in a Facebook posting. “… I had the confidence of the current mayor as he called and asked me to run when he realized he could not, as he knows I possess expertise related to local governance and the capacity to build bridges with those with differing perspectives. I have always worked to enhance the quality of life in Culpeper whether as a Councilwoman, youth advocate, program innovator, or clinical social worker.”
Current Mayor Michael T. Olinger last week endorsed Reaves as his successor in what was a three-way race. The other remaining candidate is Jon Russell, an incumbent council member as well.
“Let me be clear. What I don't want is to be part of a set of circumstances that ultimately works for this town's detriment; therefore, it is with great thoughtfulness that I withdraw my candidacy for the office of mayor,” Clancey said in her post. “Believing that a three-person race only benefits the worst person for the office, I feel that this is the most responsible choice at this time. That candidate, Jon Russell, has already proven to be purposely divisive, to incite both fear and confusion, to shamelessly promote his own agenda at every turn, supports diversity in theory, but not in practice, and avoids any responsibility when held accountable.
“The other candidate, Frank Reaves, has a lot to prove if he intends to be our next mayor. I know Frank and hope that he will do what’s right for our entire community,” Clancey said. “I look for him to embrace being the face of the Culpeper that we all want; one absent of petty political games, absent of partisanship that does not apply to local government, and one that gives room for growth and inclusivity of all persons.”
Reacting to Clancey’s announcement, Russell stated in a Facebook posting: “From the very beginning our campaign has been about the issues that matter to people, not who our opponents are in the election. I wish Ms. Clancey the best in her remaining two years on council. She is a good mom and works hard for the issues that matter to her.
“We remain steadfast on keeping the name of Lake Pelham by protecting and enriching all of Culpeper’s history today and in the future. Term-limits for Mayor and Council to end cronyism and backroom deals on council. Backing our law enforcement to combat the many challenges we face with heroin and violence against people and property,” Russell added.
Clancey said as a council member she will continue to work toward providing Culpeper with improved amenities with fiscal responsibility.
“I support affordable workforce housing initiatives, bolstering our tourism and economic development, and youth programs and activities, all things which my actions have proven. I support an environment that will allow town staff to do the amazing work for which they are known,” Clancey stated. “I still have two years left on my council seat and vow to continue working for the best interests of the community, not any party. That means continuing to speak up for those who are often left out of conversations. I hear you, I see you, and I will continue to be your voice. I may not be running right now for this position, but I will continue to run the race of dismantling old paradigms and ways of doing business that have not benefited our entire community.
“Whoever is our next mayor should be one that we can all be proud of; one who won't use falsehoods and poor rhetoric, one who doesn’t tear others down to build himself up, one who won't make us his stepping stone, and one who truly understands that in local politics, it’s not ‘us vs. them,’ it’s only ‘we, right here and right now,” Clancey stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.