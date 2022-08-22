The lives of cancer patients can be hectic, but thanks to an area cleaning business, tidying their home becomes one less burden.
“It's a great way to give back to the community,” said Total Clean Freaks Managing Owner Misty Foxley. “It's really touching what it does for families.”
After establishing her business nearly two years ago, Foxley has begun branching out her business into Culpeper in the hopes of gaining more clients and helping even more of them.
The company is a part of Cleaning for a Reason, which is a nonprofit organization that offers free home cleaning to cancer patients in the United States and Canada.
“Our goal is to remove the burden of cleaning and allow those recovering from surgery, in active treatment, or in hospice to focus on their health and spending valuable time with loved ones,” its website reads.
“They’re sick and they’re not able to do what they normally do in keeping up with (cleaning) or it can be a caretaker who has a cancer patient in their home and their focus is shifted completely,” Foxley said.
Interested recipients can apply on the nonprofits website for the service, which are then assigned to local participating cleaning companies.
Foxley offers two free cleanings a month apart for assigned recipients.
“We go in and get the house back in order for them,” she said. “It brings some order back into their lives after it's just been disordered in a new way.”
Foxley began the business after raising her children. She spent a year building the company and receiving proper in depth cleaning training.
I’ve learned so much,” she said. “I love it. I actually really love it.”
Foxley has about 12 “cleaning pros” for her approximately 140 clients, who are expertly trained in “methodical and systematic” cleaning techniques. She added she only hires people who are “naturally clean freaks.”
Total Clean Freaks serves Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
