Clevenger’s Corner housing development slated to begin construction in spring

An over 700-home residential development anchored on the ends of Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties continues to make progress in becoming a reality.
Florida-based home construction company Lennar Corporation broke ground on its first section of Stonehaven at 18163 Golf Lane in Jeffersonton in August.
Despite a sign on the property indicating homes would become available this fall, it appears the site is still being cleared of trees and brush. According to Vice President Communications for Lennar Corporation Danielle Tocco, “sales for three collections of single-family homes will begin in mid-to-late December from a sales trailer on Golf Lane prior to starting construction on our first section of single-family homes.”
The development of the wooded Clevenger’s Corner site, which sits on the intersection of Rixeyville Road and Lee Highway, has been up in the air since it was rezoned in 2005. The Clevenger’s Village project was originally purchased by Centex Homes in 2005, but the site was never developed. Centex then sold to Pulte Homes in 2014, and Saadeh Partners bought Clevenger's Village in August 2018.
It is unclear when Lennar bought the property. The corporation builds homes in 23 states across the country including Pennsylvania, California and Texas.
According to Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal, Clevenger’s Corner has been designated in the Comprehensive Plan as a village center.
“The village center concept was conceived with the idea that concentrating growth in appropriate locations would help preserve the rural character of Culpeper County,” he said. “The area is already served with public water and sewer, and as such, it is an appropriate location for some concentration of residential development.”
“The project will also accommodate and trigger commercial development, which is positive from an economic standpoint.”
Stonehaven will include 761 single-family homes and townhomes. Single-family homes are priced from the upper $400,000 range. Townhome pricing has not yet been released as these are planned for a future section, Tocco said.
General contractor SW Rodgers of Gainesville continues to work onsite.
A commuter parking lot adjacent to the development will remain at its current location for the immediate future but will be relocated east on Lee Highway, Tocco continued.
