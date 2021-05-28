After 16 years of fits and starts, a 774-home mixed-use development in Jeffersonton called Clevenger’s Village is set to break ground this year. In January, Culpeper zoning administrators signed off on construction plans for the first phase of construction, which will add 115 single-family homes, and the developer indicated this month that construction at the site will begin soon.
The planned Clevenger's Village mixed-use development is located four miles from Amissville and about 7 miles west of Warrenton.
Located on the southeast corner of Lee Highway (U.S. 211) and Rixeyville Road (Route 229), the new development will be built just across Route 229 from the existing South Wales subdivision, which includes more than 340 single-family homes.
Emad Saadeh, managing partner of project owner Saadeh Partners, confirmed Monday that site work for Clevenger’s Village will begin “early this summer” and that model homes will be completed by this autumn, with “sales to follow.”
Saadeh referred additional questions about the residential construction timeline to the Lennar Corporation, a Florida-based construction company. The individual listed as a media contact for Lennar did not respond to an emailed request for information and the voicemail at the listed number was full.
Even if residential construction begins in earnest this year, however, the construction phases approved by county supervisors call for a six-year building timeline with no more than 150 building permits to be issued each year.
The development will also include a substantial commercial element. Though a gas station, self-storage facility and veterinary clinic already exist at the intersection – across the highway from the development site — the new construction will add the first major retail development to the area, with several drive-thrus envisioned for a “village core” commercial center located along U.S. 211, along with lots intended for a hotel, grocery store, library, bank and other retailers. Additional lots will be set aside for office buildings.
Worries about the impact on Rappahannock’s dark skies arose after the project was announced in 2019.
“Culpeper has an ordinance that generally requires fully downshielded lighting,” Torney Van Acker, a leading dark skies preservationist in Rappahannock, told the Rappahannock News at the time. “However the devil is in the details and the exceptions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.