Clevenger’s Village is one step closer to being a reality.
During the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors evening meeting Nov. 6, the board voted 6-1 to approve a request by Emad Saadeh, of Saadeh Financial, to amend proffers previously agreed to by Centex Homes for the property zoned planned unit development at the intersection of routes 229 and 211 in Northern Culpeper County.
The 774 dwelling unit plan, sitting on 1,700 acres, has been discussed since it was rezoned in 2005. The project was purchased by Centex Homes in 2005 shortly after rezoning. Due to economic reasons, Centex was not able to make the project work and Clevenger’s Village was not developed. Centex was sold to Pulte in 2014. Saadeh Partners bought Clevenger's Village from Pulte in Aug. 2018.
During the meeting Wednesday, Culpeper County Planner Sam McClaren explained the proffers would include minor realignment of a number of residential building lots and deletion of some interior road work - mostly the realignment of Old Bridge Road. Emad Saadeh explained to the supervisors that the reasons for the amended proffers were mainly to eliminate stream and wetland crossings.
The amendments would apply only the residential parcels owned by Saadeh Financial. The group, which is based in Northern Virginia, now owns all the residential portions of the project and has a contract to purchase designated commercial areas of the development. Two other property owners, Newwales, LC and KMT LLC are also involved in the current PUD and are not subject to this proffer amendment request.
The PUD consists of 774 cluster residential units, including 12 apartments and eight affordable housing units. It also includes the construction of a 144,000 square foot “village commercial” and 210,000 square feet of “village” employment center.
Two 25 acre school sites are included in the proffer and 704 acres of land are dedicated to Culpeper County for a land trust.
The county already owns a water treatment plant, a sewer treatment plant, an elevated potable water storage tank and a network of water lines on the planned development.
“We are very excited about the project,” Saadeh said. “We did not make the investment and time to buy it and sit on it. The biggest compliment for this project is our background and the strength of our background in commercial development. We also recognize that we are not residential developers so we picked the best of the best builders, who have a presence in Culpeper County to join us and be part of our team.”
Saadeh said Richmond American and Lennar will build 55, 70 and 80-foot lots in the development - in varying styles.
Jack Gallagher, President of Richmond American, spoke to the board and assured them that this project was viable.
“This meets the demands of what we’re seeing in the market today,” he said.
Saadeh presented an estimate of what the county could expect in tax revenue once the project is started in 2021. Clevenger’s is expected to be developed from 2021 until 2029, with a total commercial tax revenue of $3.4 million, according to Saadeh. In personal property tax, the project is expected to bring in $1.1 million and $1.6 million in real estate tax over the life of the project.
West Fairfax District Supervisor Gary Deal questioned what the drainage system would be for the residential aspect of the development, being told it was entirely curb and gutter.
East Fairfax Supervisor Steve Walker questioned if there was still parcels reserved for civic use - citing a possible library at the northern end of the county. Saadeh confirmed that was still part of the project.
The supervisors questioned some of the other proffers, which included recreation. Saadeh said two soccer field and two baseball diamonds were planned. BOS chairman and Jefferson District supervisor Jack Frazier said that with more than 700 homes being planned - that the recreation aspect needs more attention.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department Chief Doug Monaco said his company supports the amended proffers.
“I’ve covered this area for 25 years and we’re in desperate need of a building,” he said. “This would be a big help for us in paying a mortgage on a building.”
Deal said that if Doug Monaco supports this, then he applauds the developer for getting the volunteer fire department to buy in.
Frazier, the only supervisor to vote against the amended proffers, said he felt it was “real premature” to approve the amendments.
Despite Frazier’s concerns, the board approved the amendments.
“We are definitely building Clevenger’s,” Saadeh said. “This is not a pipe dream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.