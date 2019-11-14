Culpeper Middle School will present the classic “Once on this Island, Jr.” Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“It’s based off the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale of “The Little Mermaid,” director Ken Wayne said. “It’s about a girl who goes on a journey sent by the gods to determine which is stronger, love or death.”
The play stars Carley Mullins as Ti Mone, Brian Garcia as her love interest Daniel, Cammy Jacobs as the Goddess of Water, Summer Gee as the Goddess of Earth while Lilly Morrison plays the Goddess of Love and Caleb Smith is the God of Death.
The musical was recently revived on Broadway and won a Tony.
“This is a personal favorite of mine, I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity for years,” Wayne said.
He said he hopes the large cast - of 92, reaching over 100 with technical staff, is able to take something away from the classic.
“The message is always applicable, it’s a message of forgiveness and love,” Wayne said.
Wayne said while it can be challenging with a large number of actors, he enjoys the camaraderie it builds.
“It’s a lot of organization, but it’s a lot of fun and joy that goes into it as well,” Wayne said. “I love that this many kids get to experience theater and the arts.”
The musical plays Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at CMS. Tickets are $8.
