There is a crisis of honor or lack thereof, in nearly every sector of our society including government, military leadership, business, law enforcement, public health fields, science, education and press.
Each day trust is eroding faster than a muddy stream bank in a flood.
The promotion of lies, omissions by design, and news (marketing) to political sides is rampant in nearly all sectors of the mass media.
However, before you take your defensive position atop the tower and pull up the draw bridge of your ingrained political leanings, consider this. A Gallup Poll conducted in 2022 reported that only 34% of polled Americans had a “fair amount” of trust in the media.
Even more bleak is the 38% that have “no trust at all” stated in the same poll.
Democrats tend to be the most trusting of the media, the same poll reports 70% Democrats, 14% of Republicans and 27% of independents trust the media. This level of polarization is not healthy for our society.
Most venom tends to fly at the larger media platforms, but one should also browse the comment sections of small community-based newspapers (yes, they still exist) to see that trust is often precarious.
Social media also complicates the field, especially when large tech companies pick and choose what is presented or are directly influenced by government, law enforcement agencies, or political parties.
In a related Gallup poll also conducted in 2022, Americans were asked about trust in our institutions.
The numbers were rather grim. Let us start with our governing institutions only 2% of polled Americans trusted Congress greatly, 4% for television news, 10% for the presidency, 19% for the police, 15% for the medical system, 7% news on the internet, 9% for banks, 11% for large technology companies, 9% for public schools and 11% for the Supreme Court.
Religion and the military have historically been trusted by most Americans — yet organized religion rates 14% (greatly trusted) and the military 32% (greatly trusted) in the same poll.
These are troubling numbers, but I feel there may be a simple remedy for all these institutions — honesty. The institutional decay in trust is largely a crisis of honor.
The steely gaze of the late-great Colonel Edward B. Young comes to mind as a remedy. He was a distinguished teacher at Fishburne Military school for 60 years, superintendent, Virginia Military Institute graduate and World War II veteran. He was the faculty chairman of the Corps of Cadets Honor Council.
As a young cadet at Fishburne Military School, we had a strict honor code that stated, “A cadet does not lie, cheat, or steal nor tolerate those who do.” A simple clearcut code that has worked since 1879.
I was a member of the Honor Council my senior year in 1986. This council heard and made judgements on honor code violations. It taught me many things about the importance of truth, even when it hurt.
One’s honor can easily be lost, and it is very hard to regain.
In the Army, I also took an oath of honor.
“I, ________, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
We the people need to hold our institutions and ourselves to a much higher standard of honor or we will fall apart from within. Let us all make a renewed commitment to honesty, unbiased justice, and a truly free press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.