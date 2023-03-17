There is an innate optimism that emanates from most fly fishers especially as they sit before a vise. It starts simply enough with a hook and an idea followed by steps learned from keen observation. Each fly-tyer has a story to share and a simple declaration that this fly, constructed with feather, thread or googly eyes is guaranteed to catch a fish.
This optimism is borne from years of fishing, a sport where no two trips are ever the same. Each cast is an expectation and lesson about living in the moment. This is exactly why a person dwelling on the pain of the past finds it so appealing.
On this day the sixty-volunteer fly tyers assembled in the expansive Leatherneck Gallery of the National Museum of the Marine Corps were on a mission—a mission to tie flies for wounded veterans of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled and wounded veterans and service members. The organization provides fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and rod building opportunities to its participants at zero cost.
After a two-year postponement due to the pandemic, the event materialized as the 8th Annual Fly-Tying Marathon held at the museum. The event hosted by the Quantico and Fort Belvoir Chapters of Project healing waters was created so fly tyers could gather and create flies for the program to distribute to its participants across the nation. Volunteers donated all material used to create the flies.
Following a morning and afternoon shift volunteers tied 2,640 flies, according to the event’s organizers.
Volunteers created a dazzling array of flies. Most of the conversations among volunteers centered on fishing and tying techniques. An impressive gallery of Marine Corps history surrounded them as they renewed friendships and built networks.
Museum staff circulated among the tables where volunteers created their donations. The museum’s senior curator was actively tying flies. He happens to be my brother, Owen Conner.
We have enjoyed fishing together throughout our lives.
Large groups of students, veterans, Boy Scouts, and tourists observed the tying process and asked questions about Project Healing Waters. The museum’s artist in residence Kristopher Battles, sketched the fly tiers with his Second Saturday Artists class as they worked.
A few years back the event’s first coordinator explained the origins of this gathering.
The marathon, now in its eighth year at the museum, continues to be a labor of love for Chris Thompson, a retired Marine Gunnery Sergeant from Swansboro, North Carolina, and the event’s coordinator for Project Healing Waters. Thompson, who originally joined PHW with the Quantico-based program, could not attend this year’s event, but he was there in spirit.
“I was one of the founders of the PHW program here in Quantico,” said Thompson. “The concept of the fly-tying marathon was not unique. When the idea of bringing this event to this area came to mind. Instantly, this venue came to mind.”
Eight years ago, Thompson approached the museum’s Public Affairs office, and it all came together.
Since this meeting, the museum and its staff have become essential partners in hosting the event.
“The museum is a great place that captures the essence of our mission. It was the only place that came to mind,” added Thompson.
Everyone who lives long enough will garner their share of scars.
War is one of mankind’s most horrific traumas. Those who live with its aftermath often battle physical, mental, and emotional pain. Yet in the gentle rise and fall of a cast there is peace--- even if it’s only for a moment, according to many combat veterans.
“A love of the outdoors is an essential element in the healing process. Some wounded warriors feared that their joy for the outdoors could never be regained after suffering physical and mental wounds. It is something that you can’t really appreciate until you’ve experienced a Healing Waters event. There are guys whose hands shake so badly or have lost both legs---but when they get back on the water, they realize that they can still enjoy the outdoors again,” a volunteer explained. “When they are fishing, tying a fly or building a rod they are not thinking about injuries or war—that’s the essence of it.”
There is something about the motions of fly fishing that calm and heal the mind. I have felt this magic in various degrees in my life---it can erase a thousand worries.
Athletes speak of “the zone” a place where time ceases to matter and creativity blossoms, a place where motion slows, and perspective expands. Writers, surfers, artists, and musicians often find themselves in a similar zone that is at its essence, a positive, healing experience.
There is a freedom in being fully centered in a moment—free of past and future.
“Poets talk about spots of time, but it is really the fishermen who experience eternity compressed into a moment. No one can tell what a spot of time is…until suddenly the whole world is a fish, and the fish is gone,” wrote Norman Maclean, author of A River Runs Through It.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.