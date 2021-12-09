COLUMN: College has to change to work for today's students

Student needs are changing. Colleges must change to meet them.
National studies have shown that it takes, on average, seven-and-a-half years for a community college student to earn a degree. It’s often a difficult road. Many work while they go to school. Some are raising families at the same time.
In recent years, there’s also been a national trend that’s seen fewer and fewer males attending and graduating from college. That trend has been especially pronounced for Black males.
At Germanna Community College, we’re doing all we can to remove barriers for students. We’ve built an all online, accelerated program that allows students to earn a two-year associate degree in one year. We call it College Everywhere. It’s been very effective in helping even demographics that had struggled.
You may say, “Whoa! An associate’s degree in one year!” That may seem daunting. But we’ve removed some prerequisites that slow students down. And when you schedule the classes two in a five-week period, it works.
One of the concerns we had initially was, “Will it impact the grades? Will the grades suffer?”
What we’ve found is that the percentage of A’s, B’s and C’s, are higher. What we’re seeing is that when students focus on, say, math and history one semester instead of having attention divided more than that, they perform better.
68 percent of College Everywhere students earned a cumulative GPA of 3.0-4.0 for Fall Semester. Of the other students attending Germanna, 55 percent fell into that range.
90 percent of College Everywhere students received an A, B, C, Satisfactory or Pass; compared to 73 percent of the other students.
23 percent of College Everywhere students are Black, whereas 17 percent of the general population is.
55 percent of College Everywhere students are male as compared to 36 percent of the rest of the students.
We also see ebbs and flows in enthusiasm in 15-week courses that don’t happen in more focused five-week courses. You don’t see the kind of hills and valleys in focus in a five-week class you do in a longer one.
Retention is another thing. When we look at retention from fall to spring, the numbers are showing we’re retaining them at a higher rate.
What we’ve done is look at how we can help students in our community get their educational goals met and carry on with life—and we believe College Everywhere can impact that in a big way, not just in Fredericksburg, but in Stafford, in Culpeper, in Spotsylvania, in Orange, in King George and Madison and Caroline — everywhere in our region.
It’s truly everywhere: Let’s say someone starts here and moves to California or Texas or even out of the country. As long as they have the ability to go on the Internet, they can complete.
College Everywhere allows students to get a General Studies, General Studies Pre-BSN, Business Administration, Cybersecurity, Liberal Arts or Business Management degree, totally online within one year.
The program began in Fall of 2020. It has five and seven-week courses mapped to easily provide a clear pathway to the degree of the students’ choice.
We understand that education is an investment. Therefore, all our online courses through College Everywhere are Quality Matters (QM) -certified. Quality Matters is the industry standard in online learning. Germanna offers the most QM-certified courses among Virginia’s community colleges and is in the top three community colleges internationally.
We’re continuing to work with our four-year universities to provide a seamless transfer pathway for students to continue their education online or on campus.
Germanna’s tuition is a fraction of the cost compared to most four-year schools. College Everywhere provides a great, affordable, option for all students looking to get ahead fast.
For additional information concerning the College Everywhere program, please contact Tina Lance, tlance@germanna.edu.
