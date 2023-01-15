COLUMN: Culpeper County on great track in new year

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 57F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.