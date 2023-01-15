COLUMN: Culpeper County on great track in new year

I look forward to moving forward alongside the Culpeper County government in 2023. I am one to look toward the future and set new goals. The start of a new year is a perfect time, in my opinion, to do so. Friends and constituents often say that I have a thankless job and that I cannot please everyone. This is true. You must enjoy problem-solving and be willing to face challenges to succeed. Measuring success as the number of goals met is the key to being a civil servant.
The single most important goal for our Board is public safety. We all strive to make the right decisions to keep our community safe. During the height of the pandemic our county government did a phenomenal job maintaining operations at a very high level of service. For three years our public safety departments, including our EMS staff, Sheriff’s Office, and Fire and Rescue Association have been amazing and have risked their lives to care for us. They were not the only ones in our community to shine, our healthcare partners at UVA Culpeper Medical Center and throughout the community are also owed many thanks.
During the pandemic, Culpeper County has also facilitated a number of quality-of-life additions for our citizens. We have done so while keeping our tax rates the lowest in the region. Our new (first ever) public recreation center, the Fieldhouse, just opened at the Sports Complex. Here we can guarantee that affordable access to recreational opportunities is maintained for all our residents to enjoy. We placed LED lights on our sports fields and we are in the process of working with our town government to add a new public community swimming pool beside the Fieldhouse. Our respective town and county governments are working well together. Not only with our plans for a public pool but we also successfully worked together to transition ownership of Mountain Run Lake Park to the County. We have already built four beautiful Pickleball courts and now have an unofficial 10-year master plan in place for that park. I believe that once completed our Sports Complex will be among the finest in Virginia and be a hub for our citizens. These projects will serve our community well for years to come and provide important recreational and sports tourism opportunities for Culpeper. They are projects that have been completed during very difficult times that will help bring us together and make us healthier for years to come.
Through Kid Central and our Human Services Board, we have completed construction on a new Early Head Start building that was fully funded by a federal grant. This new space will provide space for 90 additional infants and toddlers and give guardians another option for affordable childcare in our community. Additionally, the County continues to pursue grants for improvements at the Carver Center. We are well underway in our effort to restore the George Washington Carver name to the front of the building. We have been successful in obtaining nearly $1 million in grants for the community kitchen project at the Carver Center and several major construction projects including that one are underway. This year the Carver Center will become the new home to our Virginia Cooperative Extension Agents including all of the 4H programs and clubs. Recently, Business and Career Coordinator at Germanna Community College, Ben Sherman, shared that 14 out of 18 adult students successfully graduated and received credentials in welding in the most recent course offered at the Carver Center. He said one student interviewed for a job and was offered $16 per hour. The student said, “No. I am worth $22 per hour.” The student said, “I will work for a week for nothing and you let me know my worth”. After that week the owner indeed hired the student for $22 per hour and paid the student for the trial week as well. The Carver Center represents a unique cultural and educational opportunity for our community and we are proud to revitalize it for the community to enjoy.
Our new Career and Technical Vocational High School (CTEC) is flourishing. The facility is being duplicated by other school jurisdictions in the state and is toured frequently by other communities looking to replicate our success. I recently judged and participated in a CTEC program that involved students designing and engineering architectural concepts for a mini recreational building to be built at the Sports Complex. I also learned a new course was just introduced at CTEC and within one hour all 60 enrollment openings were filled.
Our fiber-to-the-home project with All Points Broadband began in August 2022. The $30 million dollar project is well underway and represents a solution to our connectivity issues county-wide. Amazing! An update from All Points Broadband given in January informed residents that there is a lag in beginning construction due to utility pole improvements needed. However, All Points Broadband has assured us the ultimate completion date for everyone to be served is still on track for February 2024. Additional state funding has been applied for to partner with Comcast to fill in the remaining service gaps within the area of Culpeper County that they currently serve. Culpeper County staff diligently pursue every available opportunity to lobby for improved internet access and secure funding to help subsidize the costs of rural connectivity initiatives. Our goal is to ensure that every Culpeper County resident has access to high-speed, affordable internet service. We understand just how important this is to our constituents, especially those learning and working at home.
Again, our Board and staff have successfully accomplished these quality-of-life amenities for Culpeper while maintaining our real estate tax rate at .55 cents, the lowest tax rate in the region, and possibly in Virginia based on population and median income. We have reduced the personal property tax on passenger vehicles from $3.50 to $3.00. We also removed the $25 decal fee for our residents. I am proud of our entire Board of Supervisors and our county staff. We are planning for the future and are involved with many (carefully located) economic development projects to generate tax revenue for the County. This foresight is important as we strive to increase support and assistance for our Fire & Rescue Association. We have some important capital improvement projects for our schools on the horizon and we are focused on improving our rural roads with VDOT as our partner. Our diligence in procuring strategic economic development investment now will help us to financially address these priorities in the future and maintain our impressive low tax rates going forward. As always, we continue to strive to protect our rural character and fight to keep all those special qualities that make Culpeper well, Culpeper.
