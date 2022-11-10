The First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States covers freedom of speech. It has always been one of our nation’s most cherished and envied rights.
Within the First Amendment is freedom of religion, press, and the right of the people to “peaceably assemble to petition the government for redress of grievances.”
I have a grievance. Over the last couple decades, I have grown weary of political yard signs. They annoy me even though I know everyone has the right to erect them.
In my neighborhood we have an unspoken agreement against subjecting each other to election signs.
We are all aware that opinions differ from house to house, and we are ok with that—but we still like sharing a grill, talking about our kids, helping each other out when possible and greeting each other at the end of a workday. Political civility works well for my little corner of the world — at least when everyone is not online.
Do signs ever change people’s opinions on who to vote for?
How about small signs? How about huge signs with the politician’s photo on it?
Would you change your vote if a veteran, police officer, farmer, celebrity, or trucker endorses a candidate on a sign?
Throughout my life I have enjoyed being a keen observer of people and places. These signs clutter my view of beautiful gardens, gentle rolling farmland, scenic rivers, and bustling sidewalks.
Another thing I have noticed is property owners and landlords placing signs in the yards of their renters — do the renters even want them? Does it matter?
Regionally, there appears to be patches of unity, clusters of like-minded people that all like the same candidate though that is increasingly rare. Urban signs usually differ from rural signage I have noticed.
The most common mix in a neighborhood tends to be a mix of Republicans and Democrats. They typically roll their eyes in the presence of their neighbors flexing their political colors.
Neighborhood cold wars can erupt, with domiciles seeking bigger and more vibrant signs to taunt the enemy next door. Little outposts of conservative and liberal thought stand bravely.
Sometimes there are homemade signs with long rants written in sharpie that cover conspiracies or religious warnings — those creators tend to live in more isolated areas.
Over the years signs have been vandalized or knocked over. This takes partisan politics to a more dangerous level.
What if your candidate loses? When does one take down the sign? Some seem to live on in the yards of diehards.
Studies on the effectiveness of signs vary—but what is known is that signs are cheaper than television ads. Most studies indicate that a high percentage of signs can indicate the work rate and general support of a campaign. More signs appear as the election date approaches naturally, but I still feel most people already know who they are voting for.
If they are just picking a name from a sign, they have deeper issues.
Finally, there are the people who do not even bother to vote. Sadly, too many people are willing to toss aside one the most precious gifts of our democratic republic and it results directly in terrible leadership.
In my opinion, a battle of ideas is preferable to a battle of signs. Debates need to be conducted by a non-bias press that asks hard questions of all candidates.
Our investment in political tribalism has become tiresome when you consider the litany of challenges facing our nation. Save the virtue signaling and political signage — we the people want solutions and innovation.
