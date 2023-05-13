Reading Hunter S. Thompson is like dropping in on a brilliant, yet stylishly dangerous old friend. I often return to his words along with those of Ernest Hemingway and Jim Harrison when ghosting about my home office’s bookshelves. In their works, I always find sentences and paragraphs that apply directly to the daily ebbs and flows of the present.
Each writer still carries the burden of their own legend even in death like Marley’s ghost in “A Christmas Carol,” the chains of their faults, the brilliance of their perspective and the immeasurable ability to take the rest of us along for the ride.
Thompson’s literary legacy as the father of “gonzo journalism” and member of the new journalism movement of the 1960s cemented his relevance. His first-person style of reporting or writing a story broke the walls of journalism.
One of Thompson’s most popular quotes made me laugh as I thought about the current state of the word. The famous quote is, “It never got weird enough for me.”
Nearly two decades after Thompson’s self-inflicted exile from the living—his words inspired me to say, “I think the world has become weird enough for me.”
I can only imagine how Thompson would view the current state of our nation and world.
Maybe it’s age, but the world seems to have taken an uncertain and confusing path recently.
Here are a handful of thoughts that have me questioning the current state of the nation and world.
National debt, if any of us ran up $31.42 trillion dollars on our credit cards and then called the credit card company and asked for a higher credit limit there might be a problem. Nice management by our elected leaders for the last few decades.
Basic questions like what makes a person male, or female are debated, politicized, and fought about under the biased watch of a slobbering mass media.
Whether we realize it or not, China is dead serious about strengthening its military goals around the globe. Look at Central America, South America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. I’m not sure our nation’s leadership is up to the task. Even more frightening is the fact that our military may not be either.
Check out the book “The Kill Chain: Defending America in the Future of High-Tech Warfare,” by Christian Brose if you need a bit more worry in your life.
Trust in journalism is at an all-time low. According to Gallup polling, “just 7% of Americans have a great deal of trust in the media.” The most trust-worthy news source in an April poll by YouGovAmerica showed that the Weather Channel is the most trusted news source. I know a few charter boat captains in Cape Hatteras who may disagree, especially when the Weather Channel plays with spaghetti models during hurricane season. The highest rated news networks (in viewership) are the least trusted (by the opposing sides).
Community journalism remains so necessary, yet it is neglected and undervalued. National media has been hijacked with political activists posing as journalists and corporate buyouts of newspapers is a serious concern. Free speech, under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is a cornerstone of our nation—yet we see it regularly stifled by social media, media bias, and sadly even by the government.
Serious questions over the state of the world abound—and we did not even cover Ukraine, UFOs, the environment, people who turn their spinning reels over to reel, work ethic, cost of fuel, cost of groceries, people in the comment sections, Dan Synder, depleted rockfish stocks, civility, littering, crime, border security, drugs, taste in music, mass killings, elections and Bud Light.
Dr. Gonzo, I think the world may well be weird enough, even for you sir.
