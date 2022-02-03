Over the past decade, I have been researching and writing about Carl Laemmle, the German-Jewish immigrant who founded Universal Pictures in 1912. His life offers a harrowing tale of resilience and success. But what lesson could we glean from a person who lived a century in the past? I think there is a big one.
Laemmle is most celebrated for liberating filmmaking from the clutches of Thomas Edison and paving the way for Hollywood. But during World War I, he joined other Hollywood studios to produce propaganda films at the request of the U.S. Government. These popular movies depicted Germans as murderers and rapists, stoking Americans into an anti-German hysteria. Parents burned German books outside schools. School boards banned German language programs. The U.S. Army used these films for “hate-ups.” And in one case in Iowa, salesman E.C. Kelly, overcome with rage at the image of the Kaiser, fired two shots at the screen in a crowded theater. Movies, a new immersive media at the time, helped morph patriotism into violent nationalism.
After the war, Americans tended to forget these events. But Germans remembered. When Laemmle returned to visit the nation of his birth, he found hunger and despair. He tried to distance himself from his production of anti-German propaganda, as he helped rebuild towns and funded charity organizations for the German people. And he turned to promoting peace through his movies, including the 1930 anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front.
Despite his efforts, the nationalists rising to power in post-war Germany tied Laemmle’s wartime filmmaking to his Judaism and branded him an enemy of the state. But for all their indignation, they had learned from the United States that movies could be used to convince the people what to think, what to do, and most importantly, who to hate. As we all know, the Nazi regime carried propaganda to a new and more devastating effect.
Laemmle spent the last decade of his life ringing the alarm on Hitler and the Nazi Party while providing a passageway for Jewish refugees to come to America. In the final years of his life, the U.S. State Department thwarted his efforts with its shifty interpretations of immigration law. At the time of his death in 1939, Laemmle had saved over three hundred people from Nazi Germany, people who went on to live successful and productive lives in the United States. He would have saved thousands, had the U.S. Government not blocked him.
Of course, studying the rise of the Nazi regime is an unsettling experience. But my mind keeps going back to that Iowa salesman, E.C. Kelly, gun in hand, firing at the screen and the police who deemed him “a true patriot.” I want to believe we would unequivocally condemn such behavior today, but it seems we are becoming accustomed to distorting threats and violent acts as signs of “patriotism.” And the great trick is that when these moments happen, whether by intention or under the pretense of “figurative speech,” there is a media echo chamber ready to distort it, to justify it, to offer people a way to normalize it.
We all have the potential to be that salesman in Iowa, running towards the screen, guns blazing if we opt to submerse ourselves in voices that stoke bitterness and anger. Don’t get me wrong: there are real battles that must be fought. Real injustices that must be addressed. But at the end of the day, I do not want to be like E.C. Kelly, two bullets lighter with a pat on the back for being a patriot. I want to be like Carl Laemmle, perhaps having made some mistakes, but still, in the end, fighting for something good, something real, something that gives people hope.
Germanna Community College English instructor Cory MacLauchlin has recently completed the manuscript to his second book, The Moving Picture Man: A Story of the American Dream, Hollywood, and the Fight to Save a People.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.