The best examples of the Christmas spirit are spontaneous acts of kindness, love, and charity that occur just out of sight. The everyday saints who grace our lives and stand alongside us on our journey through life. The ordinary person who becomes extraordinary—by action or words.
Last Sunday, as I watched It’s a Wonderful Life with my family it resonated on a deeper level. The angst that George Bailey was battling in the film seemed all too familiar. I understood the broken banister, bills, and reshuffled dreams this year. It felt like today.
Maybe it is the Grinchy tendencies of middle age. Maybe it is inflation, gas prices, a heavy workload, and that black cloud-like feeling that you missed out on a few opportunities in life.
George Bailey lost so many dreams, but eventually he realizes that his seemingly ordinary and at times tough life did in fact make the world a better place. His kindness, his empathy, and his actions changed lives without fanfare. Old Clarence, the second-class angel, gave George a troubling glimpse of a world without his presence---most of us don’t get that opportunity.
I know there are too many George Baileys out there wondering whether their lives make a difference in this world. Let me tell you that they do.
We all have those special unsung people who rescue a day of sadness with a smile, a wave, a compliment, or encouraging word. I thought about the ones I have encountered recently.
There is a lady in my senior citizen’s club that brings so much positivity to our group. She recently suffered a health challenge. Her short absence has made me realize how impactful her humor, positivity and coffee-making skills truly are. She makes the world a better place. I look forward to her return. She is extraordinary.
Two young girls at Emerald Hill Elementary School also made a difference recently. One looked up at me and said, “Christmas is about making sure that the best gifts go to those who really need them. I would give all my presents to others—it just feels better.” The other can make my day with a smile. She likes to say, “I guess we all need a little more Jesus,” with a shrug. Those two are extraordinary.
I think about four men who recently left this life: John Driggers, Charles “Dude” Settle, Lou “Doc” Schwartz, and Dan Trementozzi. All four were extraordinary.
Last weekend, I took a few quiet moments to visit my father’s gravestone at Quantico National Cemetery. Next to his stone was a beautiful wreath adorned in red ribbons. I have no idea who placed it there for the Wreaths Across America program, but I am thankful for their labor. This person is extraordinary.
To my wife who has balanced work, distance learning, love, faith, and motherhood—you are extraordinary.
In a jaded world where so many things are uncertain, I am reminded of the good deeds that are done by so many people in our community. A thank you to one and all.
Christmas allows us to cherish everyone’s presence at life’s table, even the unexpected ones. Our time on earth is transient my friends, let’s not be surly, or overly preoccupied with politics, toss-away culture, or our time-sucking smartphones.
Let there be a greater awareness of the extraordinary people in our lives.
Don’t argue over money. Turn off the television and pause to hug those among our friends and family who have lived through tougher times. Cherish the elders in your family. Their strength and wisdom are not inherited, these gifts must be shared from generation to generation.
The whole point of Christmas is the opportunity for all of us ordinary people to become extraordinary—if not to the world, to another life, and eventually our creator.
“Strange, isn’t it? Each life touches so many other lives.”
Attaboy Clarence.
