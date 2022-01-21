If Martin Luther King Jr. were here today, he would not be okay with inequity in education, the political theater regarding CRT, nor would he be okay with police brutality. MLK would not be okay with the dismantling of the Voting Rights Act, or voting requirements resembling poll taxes specifically designed to disenfranchise voters (or punish people who bring them water because they are standing in ridiculously long lines.)
Martin Luther King did say that he desired for people to be “judged by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin,” but because people are still judged by the color of their skin, we must insist that those Black Lives Matter.
Martin Luther King desired “that men live together as brothers so that they may not perish together as fools,” but it would be foolish to assume that Martin would be silent if he were here today just to keep peace. He’d be just as unpopular as he was when he was murdered in 1968, just as scorned, and just as maligned. People would label him: race baiter, agitator, communist, socialist, and Black radical; they would deem him anti-American and he’d be placed on the FBI’s most surveilled list (as if he, and not the KKK) was a domestic terrorist.
There wouldn’t be any national celebrations, statues, or other memorials for Martin King because Martin told the truth and championed the cause of oppressed people. It is because people are still oppressed today that Martin would still be fighting today. This was his calling and his legacy; to be a Moses for a generation, leading them out from under the cruel hand of pharaoh.
Black unemployment is still staggeringly high, much higher than their white counterparts; meanwhile black wealth attainment is still staggeringly low, having only a tenth of the wealth that their white counterparts “enjoy.” We won’t even get into the disparities related to education where funding by zip code seems just. Schools are seemingly just as segregated as they were in the 50s (late 60s in some counties.) African American people do “enjoy” however, a larger proportion of the prison population than their white counterparts (despite being only 12% of the total population of this country,) and also “enjoy” some of the worst health outcomes and highest infant mortality rates in the country.
One could simply explain it as “African American people are lazy, they are criminal deviants; they simply don’t value education, are intellectually inferior, and/or are always looking for a handout.” If you say this then Martin would still be fighting against you today, on the other side of your aisle. Martin would still be tugging at your soul as he tugged at the soul of this Nation, and we could only hope, only dream that it would make a difference.
As fate would have it, Martin Luther King Jr. is not here today; and so the task is left to those of us who are here to continue in the spirit of “the Dream.” It is left to us to continue to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, whether people want to hear the truth or not. It is up to us to continue to press and to demand that this country live up to its creed or to admit that it is a liar. It is up to us to continue to shout out like (a voice from heaven) that God Almighty put America on this hemisphere for much better than this. Are we better America, or was it just a Dream?
Dr. Uzziah Anthony Harris is the president of the Culpeper NAACP Branch 7058 and pastor at Unity Baptist Church-Culpeper.
