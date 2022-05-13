Nearly every year since the 1990s I have written at least a column on the springtime spawning run of the Hickory and American Shad. The first shad of spring always brings joy to the heart before finding its way into my landing net.
I haven’t kept a shad in years, I just take a few selfies with them and release them to complete their journey. Along the shore of the Rappahannock River people and wildlife converge after a winter that is still trying to hang around. Ospreys circle overhead and dive with precision to snatch fish. Bald Eagles try to muscle them off their catch. This is the annual spawning run for the anadromous shad—a notable Virginian that deserves respect.
This brings me to the angry, sad point of my column. On a recent fly-fishing trip to the Falmouth Flats just across from downtown Fredericksburg my brother walked upon a scene that clearly illustrated the darkness of the human mind. On the sandy island between Falmouth Beach and the Old Mill Park someone had built a fire and impaled three or four shad on sharpened sticks. The fish were burnt and left like some sick memorial to cruelty inflicted on the natural world. My brother posted photos and questioned why something like this could occur.
The fish were not eaten. Were the fish tortured? Where were wildlife conservation officers?
Hundreds of people were within sight, sound, and smell of this scene, yet it still occurred.
The disrespect for our natural resources symbolized by this grisly scene really angered me. I wonder if the people who did this realize what a shad must endure to get to its annual spawning run.
The shad, both the Hickory and American varieties are historic, beloved, and even political. The poor man’s tarpon as it has been called, is usually the first fish to knock the dust off your fishing reel in the spring. On a fly-rod it fights admirably. A shad has a tenacity that most freshwater fish lack. One can instantly tell that a shad has endured the harsh realities of the sea.
A shad returning to the river was born there a couple years ago. It returns to the ocean in maturity and returns to its birth river repeating the cycle of life. The shad’s journey coincides nicely with the first outbreaks of spring fever. The annual shad run in Fredericksburg has consistently inspired work-dodging and school-skipping for hundreds of years. These fish must dodge all the ocean’s predators, nets, river predators, aerial attacks from raptors, stabbings from Great Blue Herons, spin fishermen jigging darts, poacher’s cast nets, pollution, and habitat destruction just to procreate.
The shad tortured by this subset of humanity should know that these fish were within the last few miles of a lifelong journey—so close to completion. People who toss trash, kill for fun and poach do not possess empathy or perspective for nature.
One of the many benefits of being a fly-fisherman is the skill of observation, the Buddhists refer to it as mindfulness. Simply put it is the ability to observe what is literally underfoot, in sight or within reach. It is an acquired skill. It is a discipline that sees the natural world as an integral part of a larger experience, not just as a background for your fish selfie.
“If you’re interested in catching hickory shad, they arrive when the shadbush and the dogwood bloom. If anglers had the time to spend in the wild all day and study this stuff, they wouldn’t need fly-fishing books or newspaper columns, because everything in nature reveals itself. That is my job: to take the time to see nature revealed and pass along what I learned to people who could not be there,” wrote fly fishing legend Bernard “Lefty” Kreh, in his autobiography.
The Rappahannock River flows 187 miles total from Chester Gap to the Chesapeake Bay. The river and its tributaries flow through 18 jurisdictions in its journey to saltwater. Miles of the river flow through Culpeper County. It is part of a forever cycle, moving rock and land. Our lifetimes are a simple flick of the match in geologic time, yet our moments on a river still add us to its story.
If we respect our waters and natural resources, we are rewarded with generations of experiences.
Historic accounts state that troops on both sides in the Civil War took pause from blowing each other’s heads off to catch a few shad. The shad run was powerful enough to pause warfare.
The late Gene Mueller, a local outdoor columnist described the shad run well in 2009.
“Fishermen stand near a couple of sandy islands, sloshing about and firing their small lures into the river, fully aware that the law of averages was on their side. Sooner or later one of the shiny-scaled fighters had to be swimming past them on its way to suitable spawning pools and along the way look at a shad dart. Shad are very democratic that way. If something irritates or interests them, they often instinctively take a swipe at it,” he wrote.
Nature always keeps its promises. Humanity must overcome the small percent of idiots in our midst.
