Has it been a summer of discontent?
I hate to return with a dose of negative energy, but something about this summer seemed off.
Despite our best denials, our once legendary American optimism seems to have acquired a case of underlying disdain for the state of our world.
A protest song by Oliver Anthony went viral, and though it may not be a classic it speaks to a level of rising discontent, especially among working class Americans. The feeling that life has become an eternal hamster wheel, spending energy, and money while going nowhere.
As the 1990s Brit-pop band Pulp once sang, “Sing along with the common people.”
Recently, a relative had a strange intrusion into his smart phone. It appears his applications were refocused and reprioritized by an algorithm designed to help make navigating “his interests” easier.
The only problem with this action is his provider never asked him. He lost the application that tells him who is knocking at his door while a tech company just walked into his phone because it already made its own key. My relative had to fight a robot’s algorithm for freedom of his apps.
We all get password overload, stressed out by devices that largely make our lives simpler until the day they suddenly do not let us play. We are left standing there dazed and confused, like Senator Mitch McConnell or President Joe Biden (depending on who you like to make fun of) confronting a microphone.
Liberty, what happened to it? Are we becoming less free? Are our elected officials less accountable?
Have the robber-barons of technology funneled us into a crab-trap of confusion while mining our every desire? Is freedom of speech limited?
Then there is the economy. Recently, Governor Glenn Youngkin proudly told us Virginia will return money to its taxpayers (it was probably ours anyway) and we all rejoiced.
“I was happily pondering how I would spend my refund from the state when my county property tax bills arrived in the mailbox — guess I know where my refund is going now,” said my former Army buddy with a shake of the head. “So much for that.”
This summer, it all seemed like a game of three-card monte, as we tried to hold on to our money for frivolous things like groceries, a beer at a ballgame, gas for the car or maybe some new clothes.
“Let’s pretend we have no money, she laughed and said isn’t that funny,” sang Pulp.
It is so fun on payday when the family joyously rushes to get a nice dinner — then worries about the budget three days later. Many of us are taking care of our basic needs and finding little left to save or spend on the actual things that bring us joy.
“Laugh along with the common people,” sang Pulp.
Is your car doing, ok? I bet the average cost of a new car (approximately $40,000 on average) has you dreading the next engine light?
“If you called your dad, he could stop it all,” sang Pulp.
It seems like the only ones not worried about debt is our federal government. They throw billions and trillions about like a kid with a fist full of Legos. Once the government throws a billion into a project, we as citizens rarely see what is solved or produced. Average Joes must buy countless stickers, licenses, inspections, and pay taxes just to drive a car or own a house. Why? We must feed the pig trough of our bloated and distended bureaucracy.
Fear not, the next election cycle has begun. The next presidential election will most likely give us a Biden/Trump rematch; two candidates hated by 50 percent of voters, respectively. Each one is up to their neck in real or fabricated crimes, corruption, and scandals.
Is this the best our country has to offer?
“Never fail like common people…you’ll never watch your life slide out of view,” sang Pulp.
