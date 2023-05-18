Spring greetings to Culpeper County residents from Wollam Gardens in Jeffersonton, from Bob Wollam and Anne Montgomery. Here on our 11 acres of cultivated locally grown flowers, we’re knee-deep in peonies that are looking like they will pop in May in time for Mother’s Day!
Peony plants fall into one of three categories: herbaceous peonies, tree peonies, and intersectional/Itoh peonies (which are modern crosses between herbaceous and tree types). Peony flower shapes range from airy, delicate blooms to bodacious, frilly pom-pom puffs. Here at Wollam Gardens, we have a cornucopia, a rainbow, an exuberance of varieties, including the beauteous pale pink Sarah Bernhardt, fragrant peachy Coral Charm and deep red, double-bloomed Karl Rosenfield. We also have some delicate pale yellow Japanese Itoh peonies. We also have Red Charm, Cytheria, Mons Jules Elie, Festiva Maxima and more.
The good news is that you can come to our Pre-Mother’s Day Open House on May 13here at Wollam Gardens, 5167 Jeffersonton Rd., and assemble your own glorious peony bouquet! To register, go to our website at www.wollamgardens.comand click on events. If you would like to treat yourself to some amazing yoga (with Monica), we’re offering that too, and photography sessions if you’d like studio-quality images (produced by Ashley) that will please your Mom. Of course you can bring your Mom, too, and include her in the photo!
In addition to peonies, this month we have other amazing flowers, including late-blooming tulips, poppies, bachelor buttons, campanula, Sweet William, delphinium, viburnum, stock, and astilbe.
For anyone who is spending Mother’s Day Weekend in Arlington, come to the Courthouse FRESHFARM farmers market to pick up your peonies from Bob on Saturday morning the 13th! We’ll also be at the Dupont Circle Farmers Market on the 14th, with scads of brilliant blooms and bouquets for you to select.
If you are among the fortunate who have peonies in your yard, here’s a tip from Bob: “There is an ‘old wives tale’ that you must have ants on your peonies before harvesting them. It’s true that the surface of the peony bud does have a sweet sticky sap that ants love and are attracted to, so you often see them running over ready-to-open buds. But ants aren’t required to remove the sap, and the buds will slowly open anyway. We gently squeeze our buds to test them in the fields, and when they reach the ‘marshmallow’ stage we cut the stalk, strip most of the leaves, and put them in water where they will open in a matter of hours. After stripping the leaves you can also wrap the stems in newspaper and put the bare stems in your fridge for a few days. When you’re ready to use them just cut an inch or so off the stem and put into water where you can watch them open.”
As for daffodil arrangements, here are some tips:
Daffodils are one of the first flowers in the spring and they are wonderful additions to cut flower arrangements. First, to get maximum stem length, reach as far down the stem as you can and gently pull the stem up. It will break off at the bulb and give you a couple extra inches of stem length. Second, never put daffodils directly into an arrangement with other flowers. After you cut or pull your daffodils, place them in a separate bucket of cool water and let them sit in the shade or a cooler for 5 to 6 hours. This is because daffodils have a milky sap, which during this time will slowly exit the stem. If you don’t do this, the milky sap will clog the stems of other flowers in a mixed arrangement and ruin it. So, after putting daffodils in cool water by themselves for a few hours, you’ll toss the water out and place your daffodils in an arrangement with no fear of contaminating the other flowers.
May all your flowers be gorgeous!
