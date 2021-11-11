COLUMN: The classroom is sacred and I would invite you all if I could

Fifteen years ago I shared with my dean an experience I had had earlier that day, when a student, who I thought didn’t care for my course, impressed his peers with his stunning interpretation of an Emily Dickinson poem. My dean, who began his career in education after retiring from the Army, smiled. “The classroom is such a sacred space,” he said.
I have never forgotten that sentiment. From the classes I taught at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells, Virginia to teaching writing workshops over Zoom, the sanctity of the classroom sits at the core of my practice. No matter where the classroom happens to be, I try to make it a place where students can tune out the noise, focus on a question, probe a text, and explore ideas without fear or trepidation. Only then will students have a chance at the “Aha!”
moment, when I see a spark in their eyes as they become as excited about learning as I am. That moment is magical. It’s sacred.
In recent months, the classroom has become the latest front in the unending culture wars. Why would a teacher choose this book or that lesson? Why are teachers exposing students to this idea or that idea? Most seasoned educators I know have grown accustomed to this scrutiny. After all, if we had a patron saint, it would be Socrates, who was put to death for showing his students how to discern truth, or as the Athenian court phrased it, “corrupting the youth.” Jesus met a similar end, for similar offenses.
It is true that schools are talking about equity, equality, racial and gender disparities. We are also talking about freedom, justice, opportunity and safety. In these discussions at Germanna, we have prioritized bringing all voices to the table. But once I enter the classroom, I am primarily focused on a single objective: how to guide students to discern truth through questioning and
research—a truth that may challenge what we believe. The teacher is not an oracle of truth, but merely a guide, providing an environment for this work. The teacher is a steward to learning.
I wish anyone reading this could know the feeling of seeing the flash of inspiration in a student’s eyes. This isn’t some abstract notion of an aging academic. I have seen this spark empower a student who felt unworthy of college, and after weeks of research and writing, eloquently and respectfully make her case to the school board for a change in transportation policy. I saw the power of this moment in the community college sonography student who guided the ultrasound transducer over my wife’s belly to show us the first glimpse of our son. I saw it in the oil-stained hands of the automotive technician graduate who successfully diagnosed an engine problem that three other mechanics couldn’t determine. And yes, it is also in that moment, when a student dares to render the dark horrors of our history with our most brilliant victories.
The sacredness of the classroom is essential to society. Socrates was willing to die for it. And to be honest, far too many teachers and students over the last twenty years have been killed for merely being in a classroom. But that is a conversation, so I am told, for another time. Although, I must admit, I wish our society took such passionate interest in the classroom when political power was not at stake.
If Germanna had one of those grand lecture halls you see at Ivy League universities, I would invite everyone to join my class, because I know that each of you has much to teach me. I also suspect what you have heard about the classroom—especially in an English or history course—is likely quite different from what actually happens. I don’t think I have ever changed the mind or the belief system of any student, but I have had plenty of students ask tough
questions and display the courage to consider other points of view, usually voiced by one of their peers. I find that students value being challenged. In the end, they value learning. And I believe that it is worth protecting, because it’s sacred.
