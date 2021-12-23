In the early 1960s, the great crooner Andy Williams sang the song, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of The Year.” This tune focuses on Christmas, and all the happy things that are connected with the season. Some of the items mentioned in the song include jingle bells, good cheer, holiday greetings, meeting with friends, parties, caroling, Christmas memories, mistletoe and loved ones. While these characteristics of the Yuletide are important, do they truly represent the significance of the day? What truly makes Christmas “the most wonderful time of the year?”
For many in the world, the central and foremost aspect of this season is the celebratory birth of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. The early church chose December 25th for his birthday recognition to counteract the pagan worship of the winter solstice. Without Christ, there is no Christmas. So, why is this birth so important? What does the Baby Jesus mean to the world today?
It all starts with love. The loving God sent his Son Jesus into the world so we could live forever with the Lord. Today’s earthly life is temporary. But through faith alone in the newborn Christ, we have that promise of everlasting life. Nothing can ever separate us from the love of God through Christ. Jesus' birth also ushers in forgiveness. We are told in the Bible that Christ was born to “save us from our sins.” Sin is when we live a “self-centered” life, failing to love God and our neighbors. Maybe you don’t think that you sin, but we do. Unfortunately, we are “fleshy people that do fleshy things.” But Jesus was exclusively born to save us from our sins and misdeeds.
Finally, the birth of the “prince of peace” offers the world hope. When the angels told the lowly shepherds out in the countryside about the coming savior, they were so excited, and yearned to see the baby for themselves. Being a shepherd was a tough and thankless job. But when they encountered the babe, it gave them meaning and purpose. In the midst of today’s darkness, anger, bitterness and suffering, may we be able to experience hope in this heavenly birth.
Since Jesus physically came onto the scene over 2000 years ago, you would expect many would know him. But that is far from the case. Years ago, a friend of mine told me a story of having to work on Christmas Eve. As the store was closing, they tried to clean quickly in order to get to worship. When she told her fellow employees what she was doing, they had no idea at all about this Jesus, and what Christmas was all about. But that does not have to be the case in your own life.
The baby born in Bethlehem can touch our lives in a very deep and meaningful way. A month ago, I was again blessed with the birth of a new granddaughter.
When I saw this new creation and the preciousness of the child, I again realized how real God is, and how never failing love abounds. This is why Jesus has been sent to us.
For some, it's all about the lights, the decorated trees, the music, the food, the gifts and just the good feelings of the season. For others, this holiday is “blue” because of sadness, grief and death. So, what truly makes Christmas, “the most wonderful time of the year?” Simply, it’s the birth of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Through this baby, we are loved, saved, forgiven and have absolute hope. Christ alone is The Way, the Truth and the Life. He is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. He is the Light of the World that shines in the darkness, and the darkness will never overcome the Light.
I pray that we would cling to Jesus, believe in Jesus, and that God’s Holy Spirit would open our hearts to the Baby Jesus. Because above everything, he is Christmas. Christ has been, is, and will always be the most wonderful thing in this time of the year and every day to follow.
Brad Hales is the pastor of Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper, and the Director of Renewal Ministries for the North American Lutheran Church.
