Hey, it’s me over here in the little photo with the jaunty Peaky Blinders cap. I always thought it was a rather dashing look—in fact, I have received many compliments on it over the years.
So, imagine my joy when a kindergartener’s mom texted me a photo of her son with a similar cap on, a flannel shirt, an Orvis-looking sweater, and tan khakis. He was sporting a mustache and a pair of bifocals daggling off his sweater. A great look by the way.
“My son told everyone he was Mr. Marshall today at school,” said his proud mother. “He wanted to dress like you.”
My ego instantly took flight. What a great kid I thought (and he really is). It made my week.
Later, I discovered that he was dressed as a 100-year-old man for his class.
Oh well, it was still flattering. This brings me to the contrast of the old and new. Our current world is filled with a dizzying array of platforms for people to voice their opinions about the world. There are bloggers, podcasters, online magazines, You Tube Channels, influencers, ladies in bikinis, and the rabble that inhabit the all the comment sections. The good, the bad and the ugly arguing side-by-side.
Some of those opinions being tossed upon the electronic highway may even be related to you.
Recently, a teenager told me she “unfriended” her mother because of politics.
Can you imagine? Sadly, it happens all the time.
Back when I was a lad parents and relatives were easily dodged with nimble feet or unanswered phones. Before Amazon, let’s call it (B.A.) there were places called malls where people wandered around shopping, teens asked for dates face-to-face, older people sat on benches and there were food courts with free samples. In those times there were professionals who offered their opinions in newspapers, on radio or television.
Over the last decade it has become tougher for professional columnists to whine and critique society when everyone out there is competing with us. Unsolicited opinions are as thick as salt-marsh mosquitos after sunset these days.
One possible reason for this deluge can be found on our beloved smartphones. Phones are a gateway drug to a global soapbox where anyone can offer opinions on the world’s problems, grumble about sports or share bigfoot photos.
Recently, I read a few statistics on social media trends. Currently there are 2,910 billion active users on Facebook, now renamed Meta, and they spend most the day on it. Meta/Facebook is the leader among social media companies with close to 70% of U.S. adults using the platform.
More troubling is that most get their news from it. Ask yourself where your news sources are coming from and are they reliable? Has your feed become an echo chamber of opinions?
To see clearly, we must be our own newsroom editor or risk living in Plato’s Allegory of the Cave.
Who and what are professional columnists?
Let us examine the columnist look. They tend to have a photo, so you will not confuse them with someone good-looking. They frequently have a facial expression that alludes to their favorite style of insight. For example, political columnists tend to wear suits, humor writers tend have a smirk on their face and the coolest columnists wear hats. The religious columnists sometimes have halos.
The origins of column writing in American newspapers began in the 1850s growing from a tradition of essays and short humor pieces. Among the first columnists were an eclectic band of literary types who realized that column writing could take many forms. It was also a nice way to pick up a little extra cash (in those days).
It is surprising to some (not me) that many of the popular early columnists were women. They reviewed the arts, penned social commentary, reported on celebrity gossip, and even pioneered investigative news. Editors liked that they increased readership among women—especially at a time when women read more voraciously. Publishers liked it because they were profitable.
Historically, I admired three columnists, Ralph Waldo Emerson McGill, Russell Baker and Guy Friddell. All gave me an appreciation for the craft of column writing.
Two of the columnists are Virginians while the third, McGill, was a Tennessee born writer, best known for his work in the Atlanta Constitution from the 1920s to 1960s.
McGill was often characterized as a seeker of truth. He was equally talented at conveying the natural beauty of the south as he was at confronting its darkest faults.
He wrote one the best essays on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I’ve ever read. He told family-oriented tales and used a humorous style that could enchant--- then strike with the tenacity of a swamp-bred cottonmouth.
Baker was from Virginia. He was a master of many genres. At one point he was syndicated in five hundred newspapers. He was also a popular author and Pulitzer Prize winner.
I always enjoyed his nostalgia columns in the Baltimore Sun and his role as host on PBS’s Masterpiece Theatre.
My third favorite was Friddell, a longtime columnist for The Richmond News Leader and later the Virginian-Pilot. I liked his self-effacing humor, narrative-style, and southern-flavored nostalgia. His collection of columns in the book titled, Jackstraws focused on language, his experiences in the military and the odd shape of his own head.
For a brief sample of Friddell’s skill as a writer I present two stellar descriptions of southern women contained in the column “When Southern Women Part.”
“The women drop graceful adjectives as naturally as a dogwood tree sheds petals,” he wrote.
He also added this gem: “You should listen, I said, to two southern women talk, to the trailing wisteria vines of conversation that embellish a delicate filigree of meaning.”
I salute all the kids out there wearing jaunty hats and giving opinions.
