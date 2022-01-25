Long before nurses found themselves in the eye of a pandemic storm, America’s healthcare industry faced a challenge. It was a scalpel that would cut both ways: A graying population that would demand increasing care naturally timed to coincide with a Baby Boomlet of nurses reaching retirement age.
That was before.
Now Dr. Ernest Grant, president of the American Nurses Association, estimates that 1.2 million new nurses will be needed by decades end to meet the nation's growing demand for nurses because of a combination of those cresting, planned retirements, and an unanticipated tidal wave of COVID-19 care-related burnout. Dr. Grant called it a “national crisis” in a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Bacerra.
At Germanna Community College, we have a plan to address the nursing shortage crisis here in our area. It’s part of a Virginia Community College System plea to the Virginia General Assembly for funds to greatly increase the number of nurses we can train a year. Germanna already has one of the largest nursing programs in the state, and this plan would allow us to approximately double its size.
In 2020, the most recent year for which we have totals, Germanna produced 176 nurses, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nurse aides. That's an impressive number in itself.
The VCCS proposal, if approved by the state, would increase that Germanna total to a staggering, and badly needed, 432 nurses a year.
Statewide, the Virginia Employment Commission projects a need for 7,746 new registered nurses and 2,550 licensed practical nurses by 2028. That's over 10,000 new nurses. Without an expansion of training capacity, the VCCS will fall well short of that number of nursing graduates.
The 23 schools in the VCCS are asking the state for a total of $26 million over two years, $2 million of which would go to Germanna. Germanna's share would go to add evening and weekend programs and rent space for expanded training. Nursing training expansion would take place both at Germanna’s Locust Grove Campus in Orange County and our Barbara J. Fried Center in Stafford County.
We're proud that Germanna has earned a reputation as the best nursing program in the state.
Our faculty is terrific and has been highly innovative in putting together the proposed expansion of our nursing training that will allow us to grow the number of nurses we graduate, quickly and efficiently, while maintaining our tradition of excellence.
We're proud of our nursing students. They're a diverse group, from retired Marines to mothers returning to work after raising children. More and more men are entering our program. The one thing all have in common is a desire to help people--to make a difference.
One of the great things about nursing education is the fact that credits and credentials are stackable. If you can't take two years in a row to become a registered nurse, you can become a certified nurse aide in eight weeks and earn a living wage with benefits. Then you can enter our licensed practical nurse and RN programs. You can add to the RN credential by using our University of Mary Washington nursing pathway agreement to transfer and earn a bachelor's of science nursing degree in one year and become a physician's assistant. This allows nurses to keep helping patients, earning and developing at the same time.
Please let your representatives know the shortage of nurses in our area is particularly critical. We face a 20 percent shortfall in the nurses we need and the new VA clinic set to open in Spotsylvania County in 2024 will need 750 staff members--many of those to be hired will be nurses. The existing shortfall in our area, combined with the opening of the VA clinic, poses a major training challenge for Germanna.
Simply put, Germanna and the other 22 schools in the Virginia Community College System need state support to meet the growing need for nurses.
Please ask your representatives in Richmond to support the expansion of nurse training so we may help prepare the nurses our area and state desperately need.
Dr. Patti Lisk is Dean of Nursing & Health Technologies at Germanna Community College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.