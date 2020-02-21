Curtain Calls: ‘Mother Road’ — Long Ride on Scenic Route

A man who’s been shot in the abdomen with a shotgun isn’t going to last an hour without medical help, much less a night and day sitting up in a pickup truck. Serious suspension of disbelief aside, by the time we get to this part of “Mother Road”, it’s just a matter of what will kill William Joad, not if. It’s certain he has to die, because that’s the only way Martin Jodes can inherit the Oklahoma farm.
Octavio Solis’s two and a half hour play owes its inspiration to Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” in much the same way that “Clybourne Park” spun off of “A Raisin in the Sun”. It’s a case of “let’s pretend sixty years have passed and this is what happened.”
In Steinbeck’s classic Depression-era novel, the Joad family faced a long series of setbacks and losses as they escaped the dustbowl of Oklahoma along Rt. 66, the east-west highway that Steinbeck termed the “mother road.”
Their goal was California, land of opportunity and promise – or at least jobs. But their arrival merely exchanged one set of hardships for another. Always there was the taint of being “Okies”, that white, dirt poor farm class often treated no better than a swarm of locusts.
“Mother Road” begins with an aging William Joad, grandson of Tom Joad, searching for the only other direct descendant of the family so that he can turn over the deed to the Oklahoma farm and die in peace. The fulcrum of the entire play begins with his discovery that the relative he seeks is a young Mexican-American man named Martin Jodes. For the next two hours, this journey will be punctuated with memories, vignettes, and disputes mostly centered on who has the greater claim to victimhood – from nature, society, life itself.
Directed by Bill Rauch, “Mother Road” is a presentation of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and features most of the same fine actors and design team. Mark Murphy as the wiry, dust-bit William Joad radiates the defiant anger of a man who has had enough of life’s foolishness. His immediate conflict is between keeping the farm in the family and accepting that “the family” is now Mexican.
Tony Sancho in a fine portrayal of Martin Jodes negotiates the thin line between wanting to accept this unexpected piece of good fortune and rejecting the gut level prejudice with which he is met. Their shared stories of hardship and loss – and a bizarre side trip – solidify the bond which eventually unites them.
Martin’s cousin, Mo, (Amy Lizardo) joins the trip and adds a strong primary color of street “cred” and humor. Nothing seems to shift her very far from her base of self confidence and her understanding that life is a wily opponent, and she has to be ready.
Kate Mulligan plays three roles, but as Ivy the waitress, and William’s mother in flashback, she is stunningly clear. The underfed body in a loose, faded dress, the wisp of hair and the small flash of flinty stoicism is the very portrait of prairie women who were forced to become migrants.
Scenes in past and present interrupt the narrative with a graphic explanation of the history that drives them. A dust storm comes, and father Tom (Ted Deasy) has ropes attached to the house so that he won’t be lost.
A motel run by Hispanics who “hate gringos and Okies” won’t allow them to stay because of the Joad name. That lead foot on the accelerator of “social justice” keeps driving the play, but younger generations heal from their parents’ memories even as William remarks, “Old ghosts turn up.”
“Mother Road” relies heavily on a chorus of players who appear as incidental ranch hands, cooks, and State Troopers, as well as road markers, cassette players, juke boxes, and vending machines. This last, where actors stand in for inanimate objects, is so playful as to be comic. I have no objection to a startled laugh, but it contributes to a sense that the play is searching for a tone, and in an effort to cover all bases, is in danger of losing direction.
Another sweeping tone change comes in the frequent choral recitations. A good half hour could have been lopped off by eliminating this overused college drama class device.
Actors shouting “Mile marker! Mile marker!” aren’t necessary for making us understand that the Joads are traveling on a highway.
Especially when the two large screens suspended above the arena stage show highway going by.
Christopher Acebo’s set design must accommodate the special problems of theatre in the square, and for the most part succeeds. A diagonal highway cuts through the center of a dirt colored floor with two boulders, and barely noticeable hill-shaped cutouts line the four sides. Those projection screens do what they can to support the time and place, but swiftly placed and removed area staging – pickup truck bed, diner seats, motel beds – are the real essentials.
“Mother Road”, dynamic and well acted as it is, stumbles occasionally in its own air of importance.
There are plenty of detours along the way and straining for emotional effect, but it finally arrives.
WANT TO GO?
What: “Mother Road”
Where: Arena Stage 1101 Sixth St, SW Washington, D.C.
Call: (202 554-9066 or visit www.arenastage.org
Maggie Lawrence is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association. She is a retired English and drama teacher.
