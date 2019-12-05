The impeachment inquisition, which is the best phrasing for it, is unfolding on television as I write this. It is shameful to see this take place, mostly because it is so inevitable. From the moment Donald Trump was elected President, has been under siege. He has had images of him shown decapitated in the media, he has been the subject of an 18 month investigation into the three months leading to his presidency, his children have been threatened and mocked, and he is the subject of a never-ending barrage of ridicule by the media and late-night comedians.
Facts and evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors are unnecessary to his pursuers. They intended to “…impeach the mother**cker…” as Representative Rashida Tlaib said in January of 2019, before the investigation took hold. Evidence wasn’t needed in their eyes. They wanted revenge on him and the people that voted him into office.
What is sad is that this show-trial is so predictable. Allow me to lay this out for you. The House Democrats will impeach Donald Trump. The charges will be as vague as possible and as numerous as they can create out of their little hurt feelings. The Democrats of the House will throw in things from the failed Mueller Report and anything else they can fabricate into a hot steaming stew of coup de ’tat.
We have already seen it when they say he has violated his oath of office. Read the oath for yourself. “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” So what has he done that has violated his oath? Lacking a single substantive charge that can oust the President, they will simply cry that he is unfit for office.
After this show-trial, the House Democrats will vote to impeach along party lines in what is destined to be covered by the media day-and-night. It will go to the Senate and die there, as it did for Bill Clinton. The Democrats don’t care. They want that label to attach to Trump, that he has been impeached.
Why do this? Simply put, this isn’t just about reversing the 2016 election…it’s about trying to seize the 2020 election. Their presumption is that we, the people, are ignorant of what they are doing.
The fact that Hunter Biden was clearly in a role he was not equipped for, by his own admission, has been largely ignored. His father has dropped in the polls as a result of his son’s shady dealings. This is proof of the reckless abandon of the Democrats. Consider this, the Democratic leadership were willing to take out their front-runner candidate to remove President Trump from office. Shades of the Kavanaugh hearings.
What we see in all of this is what we all knew – politicians use their positions to make money, either for themselves or their children. Remember Chelsea Clinton getting a job at NBC for $600k – as a rookie correspondent? That was 3 to 4 times what others made in that role – and she had zero experience. She got a job that others worked decades for, and were passed over because of her parents. Behold what we have known for a long time – politicians are corrupt and out for the money.
The establishment hates Donald Trump because he is unabashed about exposing their corruption. He consistently refuses to play by their rules. They have gone so far down this impeachment trail, there is no way for them to back out gracefully at this point. Adam Schiff, who is supposed to be overseeing this investigation with some degree of impartiality, said, “We are a majority in one house, and we will become a majority in the other, and we will send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from!” We are told by the media that Schiff is being objective…but is he really?
This is an investigation where we don’t have a special prosecutor like we did during Watergate and during the Clinton impeachment. Instead we have one political party that has refused every witness request from the Republican Party members. The President is not allowed to confront his accusers. He’s expected to silently take verbal shot after shot at him. When he responded to the charges, Kamala Harris, a Democratic candidate, suggest that he should have his First Amendment rights taken away and be silenced from Twitter. Think about this carefully. The people violating the Constitution are those attempting to remove the President.
Our Republic is on trial here – not Donald Trump.
