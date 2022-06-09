Jewell Tone Music has helped and inspired countless musicians in Culpeper, but when owners John and Carla Jewell became sick with COVID-19, it was time for the roles to reverse.
The week of Nov. 8, both Jewells were diagnosed with the virus, with John Jewell suffering the worst of it.
When his oxygen dropped to 70, explained Jewell Tone Music Administrator Lynda Henry-Hammond, Carla Jewell called paramedics who refused to enter the home. After dragging him to the door, he was admitted to UVA Culpeper Medical Center with COVID pneumonia in both lungs where was intubated and sedated for several weeks.
When he was brought out of sedation, he aspirated and contracted bacterial pneumonia in both lungs. Again, he was intubated and sedated. Due to his declining status, on December 20, he was transferred to Bons Secours Memorial Hospital in Richmond where he received a tracheostomy.
He spent over 5 weeks intubated and sedated where developed a stage four pressure wound down to the bone.
Fortunately, Carla Jewell had much less severe symptoms.
“Carla was definitely his backbone,” Henry-Hammond said. “She was his biggest advocate while he went through everything.”
After being recently discharged, John Jewell has been working hard during his rehabilitation, which has focused on physical, occupational and speech therapies.
After months and months of emotional and physical hardships, Henry-Hammond approached the Jewell’s children in April about putting on a fundraiser to help ease the family’s financial burden via a music benefit.
In total, the Jewells accumulated over $2 million in hospital bills, but thankfully have insurance to help pay down some of the hefty total, only for more expenses to arise.
“He battled for five and a half months,” she said. “Between the copays, gas has gone up, the medical bills that are coming in, (we) wanted to try to give back a little bit for what they have done for the community.”
On June 4, students, families and music lovers turned out to Unionville Brewing Co. LLC to open their hearts and wallets to help raise funds so that John can continue to receive the medical care he needs such as the daily visits to Fauquier Hospital for IV infusion of antibiotics.
The event has live music from Jewell Tone students and friends, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.
In total, Henry-Hammond said, nearly $1,800 was raised.
An online donation forum called GiveSendGo to raise money for the family was also established in March. Over $20,000 has been raised so far. To donate, go online to https://givesendgo.com/G2ZZZ?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2ZZZ.
