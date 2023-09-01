Concrete restoration in Culpeper commences on Sept. 5

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform concrete restoration operations at various locations listed below.
The contractor will begin work on Sept. 5.
The concrete restoration operation will consist of repairing areas of the curb, sidewalk and parking spaces.
The hours of operation will be from 8-5 p.m., weather permitting.
A safety work zone will be utilized requiring the use of flagging operations or temporary lane closures Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes as available.
Work Locations:
Orange Road
• Intersection of Standpipe Road and Orange Road.
• Intersection of Aberdeen Drive and Orange Road.
• Intersection of Chestnut Drive and Orange Road.
400 South Main Street
