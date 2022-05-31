The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting an upcoming field day to highlight grazing management, fencing and water system design and infrastructure and explore conservation program opportunities.
The evening field event will be held from 4-7 p.m. on June 16 at Lakota Ranch, 9272 Big Horn Road, Remington.
This event is free and includes a meal. Pre-registration is required for planning purposes. Please call (540) 825-8591 to register.
Lakota Ranch, located on the banks of the Rappahannock River, is home to the oldest and most prominent Devon beef cattle herd in the country. With a rich family history in agriculture and livestock production, the Engh’s have long been recognized for the grass-fed beef produced by their Devon cattle and for the quality of the cattle themselves.
Recently, Jeremy Engh was named Virginia’s 2022 Outstanding Forage Producer of the Year by the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council in January.
This multi-generational farm specializes in grass-fed cattle and has participated in several conservation programs over the years to help achieve their goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.