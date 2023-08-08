Conservation district announces scholarship recipients

Each year, the Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District awards educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation related field.
This year, Madisyn Corron was chosen to receive the annual John H. Boldridge Memorial Scholarship. Corron graduated from Eastern View High School, and will attend University of Mary Washington, where she will major in Agriculture ($2,000 award).
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is honored to recognize Corron for her achievements and wish her well in her future endeavors.
Financial assistance is available for eligible students from Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Applicants must be full time students enrolled in or who have been accepted to a college undergraduate or graduate program related to soil and water conservation, natural resource management, animal science, environmental science or other related programs.
For more information, contact Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
