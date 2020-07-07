Drugwatch — a free online health resource reviewed by the Health on the Net Foundation, University of Illinois at Chicago's Drug Information Group and The Physicians' Review Network Inc. — just published a consumer's guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, which is filled with helpful information for seniors including tips for medical appointments, health insurance changes, prescription refills, life for seniors, and more.
Drugwatch also has a general Senior Health Guide covering topics such as nutrition, dangerous drugs/medical devices, caregivers, and more. It's available at https://www.drugwatch.com/health/covid-19-consumers-guide/
and https://www.drugwatch.com/health/seniors/.
