After quitting her job as a social worker to be at home with her girls, Bailey Walters got back to her roots, something that she has always found joy in. Spending time in the kitchen.
“I grew up spending a lot of time with my grandmother, and I just have the best memories of being in the kitchen with her,” Walters said. “We were always baking and cooking something.”
“I’ve always loved being in the kitchen. It’s kind of a happy place.”
Earmarked to take the spot of the former Frosty’s at 128 North Main St., Bailey’s Cookie Bar is scheduled to host a ribbon cutting and grand opening in early May as renovations continue on the previously empty space.
“When I started it, I always dreamed of having a little store front,” Walters said.
A kitchen, of course, will be built as well as display cases for the cookies of the day.
Customers will be able to walk in and order cookies as well as schedule tastings or consultations for events.
Walters also hopes to host cookie decorating events in the space as well.
She began to bake cookies about three years ago, but when she posted a batch of cookies she made for her nephew’s birthday on Facebook, “it blew up.”
As word of her skills circulated, she incorporated her business officially although operations remained and still do in her home kitchen.
“It has continued to grow tremendously,” she said.
With the amount of orders she was receiving, she concluded moving into a brick and mortar would take her business to the next level.
Paired with her love of being in the kitchen, Walters tapped into her creative abilities with decoration. Despite no formal training, Walters’ cookies look both immaculate and rustic.
“(Art) has always been an outlet for me,” she said. “But I really want to make a cookie that tastes really good as well.”
Although she typically makes butter vanilla sugar cookies, Walters is capable of baking anything from a peppermint chocolate to a lemon cheesecake cookie.
Since starting, she’s been hired to supply cookies for birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers, weddings and even vasectomy parties.
Joining the landscape of downtown Culpeper is no easy feat, though.
“I feel like everybody loves cookies,” Walters said. “I think it’s just something different and something fun.”
