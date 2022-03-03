COOKING CORNER: Better Banana Muffins

Vegan, gluten free and lower in sugar. These light, tender muffins are a better for you option over traditional or store bought muffins with great banana taste thanks to double the amount of bananas in typical recipes and spices that help accentuate their flavor. Flax and walnuts if using, also add a great source of omega 3’s!
Yield about 12, 2-ounce muffins
Ingredients are listed in weights as this allows for more accurate measurements and a consistent end result.
Dry Ingredients
190 grams buckwheat flour
43 grams oat flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1⁄2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1⁄2 teaspoon ground allspice
1⁄2 teaspoon coriander
1⁄4 teaspoon nutmeg
Wet Ingredients
75 grams honey
99 grams neutral flavored oil
*2 flax “eggs” *see notes
4 very ripe bananas; mashed
1 teaspoon vanilla
Topping* optional
85 grams walnuts or pecans, chopped
Method
1. Preheat oven to 400°F
2. Weigh/measure all dry ingredients into a medium sized mixing bowl. Stir with a whisk to combine and set aside.
3. In a separate bowl or 4 cup measuring cup add wet ingredients. Use one of the following to combine all of the wet ingredients: blender, food processor, immersion blender. Using a machine to mix these ingredients really helps to thoroughly combine them, ensuring your batter is smooth and the final muffins are light and tender, not dense and tough.
4. Scrape mixed wet ingredients into the dry mixture. Stir with a spatula until smooth.
5. Portion batter into lightly greased or paper lined muffin tins. Fill cups about two thirds of the way full.
6. If using, sprinkle chopped nuts across top of each batter cup. Place muffins into preheated oven and bake 18 - 22 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out fairly clean. Remember muffins will continue baking for a few minutes longer once removed from the oven due to residual heat. Don’t over bake.
7. Let muffins cool in tin for about ten minutes, then remove to a cooling rack to finish cooling completely. Store covered at room temperature for 3 days.
