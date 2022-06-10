Life has come full circle for this lad. In 2001, when I first walked into the large meeting room of the Culpeper County Library, I wasn’t sure what to expect.
At the urging of former Culpeper Mayor and Human Services Director Calvin “Chip” Coleman, I made a career jump from sports editor and feature writer to Culpeper Parks and Recreation coordinator for a senior citizen-focused group named the Silver Club. Over two decades later, I have evolved from a young father and gonzo journalist into a slightly calmer man that will soon join the seniors club he has grown to cherish.
The first week of June, I will turn 55-years-old. I will be qualified to join the Silver Club.
As a kid, I was blessed to share a home with my beloved great-grandfather Walter, who lived with my family from my birth to my middle school years. Walter had a lovely kind heart, played ragtime piano, and walked miles each day. He was an avid chess player and read many books about the universe. His long lifetime stretched from the year Geronimo surrendered into the early 1980s.
Walter served as an additional “older” father figure in my life — he taught me many life lessons and filled a major role in my life when my father was deployed in the Army.
My two grandfathers and one step grandfather were all World War II veterans, depression era men who believed in hard work, honor, and lots of humor. They were all unique men, and my grandmothers were equally colorful and fun.
I share this only because I think it made me appreciate maturity, wit, and perspective greatly. Always look a person in the eyes, never prejudge them by the weathering of their skin or age.
Many people ask why I enjoy working with senior citizens and children — the second component is for another column. The simple answer is both groups are honest and straightforward, it’s the alleged adults in between that tend to be shadier with the motives. Both groups are fun.
Initially, I figured I could be entertaining enough and provide the Silver Club with a fun forum to laugh, build friendships, learn new things, and hear from a variety of speakers from our community and beyond. Soon, I realized the power of the club’s membership made it great.
Over two decades there have been many challenges including recession, layoffs, funding, and a
pandemic that closed the Silver Club for over a year. Through creativity and dedication, we managed to keep the Silver Club growing and evolving.
The membership always made the club a special place — so many characters living and deceased made it a joyous place each Wednesday. Since day-one I have had the steady advice, leadership, and calm voice of Richard Paape there to help make the club better each week. In recent years, Rita Nickles has invigorated the club and enhanced our speaker program with people and topics that promote new learning opportunities, health, cultural enrichment, and mindfulness in maturity.
As I prepare to join the Silver Club, I cannot begin to convey how much perspective, life lessons and happiness this club has provided.
Sadly, today’s culture tends to overemphasize youth culture, discredit or even worse dismiss the skills, wisdom, perspective and needs of its mature citizens. Senior citizens are an incredible resource within a community — their knowledge and skills should be recycled and used as foundations to improve all our lives.
As this year’s birthday approaches, I’m going to tilt my cap and proudly join the ranks of a club that has taught me so much about life and how to deal with it. Growing old is never guaranteed.
With over half a century notched I don’t leap the river rocks like I used to—yet I am not ready to wheel a walker into the stream yet. I realize my beard is growing white, my back gets sore, and children often tell me I’m balding.
A smile crosses my face when I think of the first day, I coordinated the Silver Club. I was once a relatively young whipper snapper — but in June I will be a member of the coolest seniors’ club in the world.
Cheers! Jeanette Callahan must be smiling down from heaven.
