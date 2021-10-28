Town of Culpeper Councilman Keith Brown submitted his resignation Wednesday following an alleged social media comment targeting a fellow councilmember.
A Facebook account seemingly belonging to Brown commented on a post on Councilwoman Jaime Clancey's Facebook page about seeing former president Barack Obama speak in Richmond this weekend.
The comment, among other things, called Clancey a "hooker" and alleged inappropriate dress during meetings.
Brown was unable to be reached for comment.
The following day, Brown, who was first elected in 2019, submitted his resignation, effective immediately, to Mayor Mike Olinger.
"The Culpeper community has had enough of the divisiveness we have always been kind and hospitable to one another regardless of political affiliation," Olinger wrote on social media Wednesday. "I don’t condone the comment that was made on council member Clancey’s page, and would think any decent individual would feel the same way."
Brown's biography and contact information has already been removed from the town's website.
Clancey made a post this morning on social media addressing Brown's resignation.
"While the last two years with him on council have been….a struggle, as I was one of his targets for quite some time, the last two days have been difficult," she wrote.
She continued she was floored by the support she had received in light of the comment.
"While it’s unfortunate that something like this had to happen to remind us of our human connections, the last two days have shown that we have the capacity to put differences of opinion aside and agree that sexual harassment is not okay," Clancey wrote.
"We have come a long way as a community and have always stood together in trying times," Olinger's post continued. "I am sorry Jaime had to endure these degrading remarks the last few months. Let's continue to move Culpeper forward."
