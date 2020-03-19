Considering the increased concern with the potential spread of the coronavirus, Culpeper County and the Town of Culpeper are taking actions to limit the spread within the community by closing facilities and limiting gatherings at local parks.
Consistent with state and federal directives to limit public gatherings, the County and Town of Culpeper Parks and Recreation Departments are instituting the following policies that could potentially be in place through May 9. The following Parks and Recreation activities/facilities will remain closed until further notice:
Culpeper County Parks and Recreation
All athletic fields (Sports Complex, Spilman Park, and Lenn Park) for League and Association practices, organized activities, and/or games;
Lenn Park Pavilion for group gatherings;
Spilman Park Shelter for group gatherings;
All Culpeper County Parks and Recreation programs, activities, and special events;
All existing facility rentals will be canceled through May 9 and no new reservations will be taken at this time;
All Culpeper County Parks and Recreation playgrounds;
Park amenities (trails, dog park, and the disc golf course) will remain open to the general public for non-group use -subject to change.
Town of Culpeper
All playgrounds and other shared recreation facilities with hard surfaces will be closed at Yowell Meadow Park, Rockwater Park, Wine-Street Memorial Park and Mountain Run Lake Park;
All pavilions will be closed at Yowell Meadow Park, Mountain Run Lake Park, Rockwater Park and Lake Pelham Adventures;
All major park events will be cancelled until further notice.
The Town will be contacting all applicants to discuss these measures.
