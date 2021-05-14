After months of discussion amongst county boards, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors recently unanimously denied Maroon Solar’s request for a conditional use permit to construct a 970-acre solar farm off Raccoon Ford Road in the Stevensburg District.
The supervisors voted on the matter after hearing 30-plus individuals’ thoughts on the issue during a public hearing earlier this month in a meeting that ended just before midnight. More than two-thirds of those speakers opposed the project.
David Davis, development director of Maroon’s parent company Strata Clean Energy, said the company was disappointed with the decision. He said the company believes the proposed solar field is at a proper location and would offer many benefits to Culpeper County.
“In the light of the decision, we’re currently evaluating our next steps,” he said.
Stevensburg District Supervisor Bill Chase said the staunch opposition of the speakers led him to changing his mind and motioned that the county deny the conditional use permit.
“I don’t represent myself on the board, I represent Stevensburg District,” he said.
Supervisor Brad Rosenberger said in his 36 years as a supervisor he could count on one hand the amount of times he deterred from the planning commission’s recommendation “and I’m certainly not going to change that tonight.”
The decision comes after the county’s planning commission twice recommended that the request be denied due to concerns over the proposal’s size. The county’s current solar policy calls for such projects not to take up more than 300 acres.
Maroon Solar representatives countered that concern with the fact that construction was proposed to take place in 300-acre increments and that the policy was a guideline, not a requirement.
Rosenberger noted that while the county does not have to follow it, completely ignoring the policy is a disrespectful action and “speaks volumes.”
The company also noted that the solar farm would not have been visible while providing the county nearly $15 million in extra revenue.
In addition to denying the requested conditional use permit, the supervisors by a split vote decided that the proposal does not fall in line with the county’s comprehensive plan.
Supervisors Tom Underwood and Paul Bates both agreed that the proposal could be in accordance with the comprehensive plan, but they opted against granting a conditional use permit as the supervisor representing the district said residents opposed the solar farm.
Supervisor Jack Frazier said the comprehensive plan is meant to represent the citizens’ desires for the county’s future and the citizens have expressed opposition to the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.