After exiting a nearly two-hour-long closed session, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors opted against authorizing a $3.2 million project that would have delivered wireless internet to 3,800 homes without connections.
The decision was made during a special March 9 meeting by a 6-0 vote, as Supervisor Bill Chase attends meetings virtually and does not participate in closed sessions. The decision comes after the county's public works committee - consisting of supervisors Jack Frazier, Tom Underwood and Paul Bates - unanimously recommended the deal be approved on Feb. 23.
The project was proposed by the All Points Broadband company as a short-term solution lasting three to five years while the county pursues delivering more reliable fiber connections to the 4,000-plus homes without internet.
The county previously believed it would take up to five years to implement the fiber-to-home project, but that timeline has recently changed with hopes of it commencing in about 18 months. County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis explained “things are changing every day.”
“The timeframe that we expected... we’re learning that was significantly accelerated and it just seems like every day it’s accelerating more and more,” she said of the fiber-to-home project.
The motion to deny the wireless project states that "fundamental facts have changed and that the Board's focus on behalf of the citizens of Culpeper County be committed to and directed towards the aggressive pursuit of fiber to the home, which implementation appears significantly accelerated."
While the fiber-to-home project may hopefully start in 18 months, it remains unknown when connections will be delivered to every unserved location.
The wireless project would have been funded with about $2 million worth of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security money while the rest would have come out of county coffers. Supervisor Jack Frazier explained that the current plan is to shift that CARES money toward the more permanent solution.
Citing that the wireless connections would have been available for a maximum of five years, Frazier said he found difficulties in spending so much money for a temporary solution.
"The money would be better spent, even though we have to wait a little longer, if we subsidized a permanent fix," he said.
Exact costs of the fiber-to-home project remain unknown, as the county is undergoing negotiations with multiple companies. The county will apply for grants and work to gain project approval from the State Corporation Commission.
"There's a lot of work that's actually in play right now. There's just so many moving parts to this. You almost get a different update every week," Frazier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.