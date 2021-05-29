An Orange man and Culpeper woman were arrested Thursday on child abuse charges after overdosing in a local bank’s parking lot while a two-month-old infant, who was unharmed, was in the vehicle, the Culpeper Police Department says.
Marissa Southerland, 28, of Culpeper, was charged on a felony count of child abuse and served on unrelated outstanding warrants from Stafford County. She is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Jail. Eddie E. Cubbage, 40, of Orange, was charged on a felony count of child abuse and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He was held on a secure bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
The child is known to Cubbage and Southerland, but no additional identifying information will be released to protect the infant’s identity.
After being alerted to an unconscious couple in the parking lot, officers responded to the scene just after noon. The infant, according to police, did not appear to be in distress but it was confirmed that the adults were suffering from a narcotic overdose. Both were administered Narcan and Southerland was revived but Cubbage remained unresponsive
They were transported by EMS to the hospital, where they were eventually medically cleared and released.
The infant was removed from the vehicle by officers, checked and cleared by EMS, then transported to the Culpeper Police Department for safe keeping. Culpeper Human Services CPS met officers at the department to assist in safe placement of the child.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins noted that increased overdoses, substance abuse and mental health issues have been “some of the less visible consequences of the pandemic.”
“Addiction and mental health go hand in hand. The speed at which law enforcement can respond to a critical incident is why our officers carry Narcan while on duty,” he said. “That first dose of Narcan on scene gave EMS the needed extra time to get both of them to the hospital alive. But it’s important to know that Narcan wears off after 30-90 minutes. Both adults had to receive second doses later in this incident because both Ms. Southerland and Mr. Cubbage started overdosing again while still in the custody of law enforcement.”
The matter is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Julia Cole at 540-727-3430, ext. 5589 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or visit culpeperpd.org
