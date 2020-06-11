COVID-19 causes Parks & Rec to get crafty

The COVID-19 crisis has caused Culpeper County Parks and Recreation to get creative this summer. As a result, staff have come up with some crafty ideas.
“Normally we have a full course of swim lessons and summer camps going on, in addition to once-a-week activities for arts and crafts and stuff like that,” said Tabitha Riley, Parks and Recreation program and facilities supervisors. “Now we’re pared down to virtual classes.”
As restrictions get loosened in the wake of the coronavirus, Culpeper Parks and Recreation plans next month to offer more outdoor programs, as allowed by Gov. Ralph Northam. In the meantime, local staff are getting creative by necessity.
“We’ve got the virtual craft classes; we’re still in the process of filming some more,” Riley said. “We have additional ones planned to be filmed.”
With the help of Culpeper Media, some free virtual classes are available on the Park and Rec’s Facebook page and on Culpeper Media’s website. Offerings include everything from arts and crafts to Tia Chi and Zumba classes.
In the meantime, Parks and Recreation has begun offering classes on making bread and cheeses (those have a fee as participants are mailed a kit). Response has been impressive, with folks from Pennsylvania to North Carolina signing up.
Even classes on making pepperoni rolls are in the works. “Those will be rolling out soon,” Riley noted.
“This is our first foray into virtual, so we’ve jumped in feet first,” she said.
“We’ve got a part-time staff member (Samantha Whitesides); she works five to 10 hours a week. Her specialty is craft stuff,” Riley said. “So, we said, ‘guess what, you’re going in front of the camera.’ She loved it, she does theatre on the side as well so she had a blast.”
Whitesides said it’s been enjoyable. “I think my biggest challenge is trying to condense all these sorts of things, skills and crafts, projects you want to convey, maybe pack in a little art lesson there, but it’s hard to do that in 20-30 minutes because viewers only have so much time to look.
“I think it’s kind of a neat thing,” she added. “Tabitha came up with the idea of having the supply kits available so they can go along with it.”
Andrew Hardy, Culpeper County Parks and Recreation director, said his department is working with Culpeper Media to make compelling production. “This is not your standard recorded with your iPhone,” Hardy said. “Even the camera angles from crafts class, you’ve got forward-facing cameras, then above, you get the areal perspective, what Samantha’s doing with her hands, so it really brings the beauty into the experience.
Riley said it’s definitely a learning experience, but something Parks and Recreations plans to continue offering. “We’ve had a good response for it. … In the fall, we want to be able to offer in-person classes and virtual classes because some work better for people’s schedules,” she said. “We’re doing our best to stay as relevant as possible and make sure we’re providing services for the community.”
“I think in light of everything that’s going on, our department really rose to the occasion and saw that there is a service level that residents still expect,” Hardy said.
For more information on programs offered, visit web.culpepercounty.gov/Government/DepartmentsP-V/ParksandRecreation
