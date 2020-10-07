While some areas of the Culpeper Medical Center have seen less traffic than usual, hospital President Donna Staton said the delivery room will be busy with a looming baby boom stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is going to be a COVID boom of babies in the spring. We’re already starting to see that,” she recently told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
Staton explained the hospital is projecting 70-plus births in both January and February compared to the average of about 45. Come December, it will have been nine months since many businesses closed and quarantining practices were initiated.
While the delivery room will have no shortage of work, Staton explained that is not the case for every service provided by the hospital. With the March 21 discontinuation of elective outpatient procedures, she said about 80% of visits disappeared overnight.
She noted that outpatient visits “help keep the lights on” and are the “economic engine” of healthcare organizations. The hospital has, however, received “a fair amount” of Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act grant funding to assist with financial instability.
Without those federal grants, Staton said the hospital’s ability to manage daily operations would have been negatively impacted. She added that the hospital's revenue streams are improving but "it's still much lower than it was pre-COVID."
In early June, she explained the hospital launched its back-to-business campaign by saying “we’re open, we’re safe and we’re ready.” With added precautions including daily cleaning and mandatory screening at entrances, she said that a hospital visit is probably safer than a trip to Walmart.
Since reopening, she said business has rebounded somewhat but emergency room visits are down about 24% because patients are seeking teleconference consultations or visiting urgent care centers. She added that surgeries have also declined.
“We’re still seeing patients be extremely cautious and pushing off care until they feel that things are safer for them to come to the hospital,” Staton said.
Patients who are coming to the hospital, she said, are “generally sicker,” which has resulted in increased admission rates.
Recently, she noted that the hospital relaxed visitation policies as one visitor is now allowed for emergency, in-patient or surgical patients.
“That’s been a big satisfier, certainly for our patients and our community and it’s something that we continue to commit to do regardless of where we are from a COVID prevalence in our community,” she said.
