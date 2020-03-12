The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an upcoming design public hearing for the proposed replacement of the Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) bridge over Thumb Run in Fauquier County.
The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the building known as “The Barn” on the campus of Lord Fairfax Community College, 6480 College Street, Warrenton.
The proposed $2.8 million project involves replacing the existing 88-year-old bridge. During construction, the bridge will be closed to traffic with a posted detour in place.
At the open house-style hearing, VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Howard Tomlinson, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through April 3.
Email comments can be sent to Howard.Tomlinson@vdot.virginia.gov.
