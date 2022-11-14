Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. invites residents to experience Culpeper Downtown for the Season.
To kick off the holiday season, visit Culpeper Downtown during the Holiday Preview Week, with runs from Nov. 14-20. Throughout this week, residents can be sure to enjoy refreshments, giveaways, savings and specials at over 40 different downtown merchants, including specialty gift shops, restaurants and even a charming historic hotel.
On Nov. 18, downtown businesses will showcase their holiday collections and specials ahead of the big box retailers on Pink Friday.
Holiday Preview Week culminates in the Holiday Open House on Nov. 20.
Take advantage of the continued specials and new holiday merchandise all while enjoying the cheerful sounds of Eastern View High School and Culpeper County High School Bands performing holiday favorites on the porch of Grass Rootes from 1-3 p.m. By 3 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be dropping into Culpeper to spread holiday cheer. With the help of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department and the Culpeper Police Department, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit parts of the Culpeper community while the reindeer rest up for the big night!
After Santa’s ride along, he and Mrs. Claus will stay awhile, visiting the Depot District in the heart of Downtown Culpeper, for the Community Tree Lighting from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
At the Tree Lighting, residents will find kid’s craft tables, sponsored by Windmore Foundation for the Arts and the Culpeper Girl Scouts and holiday performances from the Blue Ridge Chorale and the Theatrical Arts Children’s Chorus. The holiday programs continue with dance performances by Amber Rose Ballet Studio and MFA Dance Studio.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make three additional visits to Culpeper Downtown along Main Street and East Davis Street from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 26, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.
The Culpeper Downtown Holiday Scavenger Hunt will take place from Dec. 1-15, enabling participants to explore and discover Downtown Culpeper-ville, while solving clues to help Cindy Lou Who find the Grinch and give Christmas back to Culpeper-ville!
Located at the East Davis Street Parking lot, the Culpeper Downtown Winter Farmers Market will take place from 9-noon on Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
